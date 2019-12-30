Much of Ontario prepares for possible blackouts when the freezing rain sets in

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 30, 2019 at 6:41 am

Updated December 30, 2019 at 6:42 am

Much of Ontario remains under a series of freezing rain warnings in Environment Canada.

The warnings refer to a region that extends from the north of the greater Toronto area to North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie, and to the east to the Ottawa Valley.

Travelers are warned to prepare for dangerous road conditions and possible flight delays or cancellations this afternoon.

The provincial police advise drivers against unnecessary driving, while air travelers should check the status of their flights before flying to airports.

In the meantime, Hydro One says it is preparing to respond to the expected "significant ice storm".

The utility company claims that ice build-up on wires or other electrical equipment, as well as nearby branches, can cause damage, and advises customers "to be prepared for the potential for prolonged failure."

