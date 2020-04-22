MTV’s The State come together to recreate the sketch of Porcupine Racetrack

Getting the state of MTV to come together for a project has been an almost impossible task for the past two decades, but the almost complete shutdown of the entertainment industry has finally given the MTV comedy troupe the opportunity 90s to regroup.

The group came out with a brand new version of their classic sketch “Porcupine Racetrack”, via David Wain’s Instagram.

The 11 members of the troupe appear in this video, as well as a small group of musicians to recreate the emblematic sketch. As the title suggests, this is a race track where porcupines run instead of horses or dogs. It’s even more stupid than it seems.

“It’s sort of Sgt. Pepper’s of The State’s sketch sketch, “said Michael Showalter in an oral history of the New York Times 2009 sketch.” It was by far our biggest piece of production. It was filmed, and we composed music for it, and we did choreography and great costumes. The state, on the whole, was made up of theater children more than comic aspirants. Most of the group grew up in a theater camp, and many people in the group played majors at NYU. So being able to do a musical was a kind of dream come true. “

The end result was original even by the weird standards of The State and it became a public favorite. The group has met a handful of times in the past two decades, most recently at the Festival Supreme in 2014, and they are still having “Porcupine Racetrack”. Wain stumbled across his dance act in the original sketch, but he’s done it on purpose every time since.

This new version features the same dialogue and music as the original, and they even recreated some of the costumes, although Kevin Allison changed things and put on an S&M outfit.

Members of The State have worked together in small groups over the decades, including on Reno 911, Viva Variety, Stella and Wet Hot American Summer, but getting the 11 of them is quite rare and difficult. They often work on various films and TV shows and Todd Holoubek lives in South Korea.

Hopefully this will be the first of many reunion videos in the coming weeks. We will vote for “Blueberry Johnson”, “Bearded Men on Space Station 11” and “The Jew, the Italian and the Redhead” for the next round.