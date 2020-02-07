MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch says that Elizabeth Warren’s problem is that she is too strict and unlikely

Morning Joe, regularly Donny Deutsch, claimed on Friday that the decline in popularity of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in recent months is due to her clever and unlikely – all while at the same time ensuring that everyone knew he was not on a sexist trope .

After her third place in the Iowa caucuses and polls that are currently showing that she is lagging behind on Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough asked vice-correspondent Shawna Thomas what might be behind Warren’s “steep fall in the past two months “.

“You know, just two months ago we were talking about what a great campaign she had been running,” Scarborough wondered. “She was in first place in national polls for the first time. And it has, you know, been bad poll results one after the other for the past two months. And it is, I will say, it is still difficult for me to find out why that is. Do you have any reports or theories about this? “

In the meantime, Thomas said that the general concerns of the voter “seemed that men would not vote for her”, largely because she is a woman.

“People are trying to figure that out, because democrats want to know who everyone is going to gather and they will all show up and vote against President Trump, right,” Thomas continued. “And if you look around and your neighbors, they don’t know for sure if a woman can beat him, that starts to wear during a campaign.”

However, Deutsch jumped in to express his disagreement with Thomas’s analysis and to present his own theory for the Warren slide.

“Is it a woman or is it her?” Certified Deutsch. “Or is it a certain timidity that we want to invite her every day for four years in our bedrooms and living rooms?”

“She has the same problem Bernie had,” the MSNBC analyst added. “I don’t think it’s a gender issue, it’s a likability issue. I think we should be careful. I think a great woman would be a great anecdote to Jon’s point, another definition of strength if you want. Strength to Strength but another way. But I don’t think Elizabeth Warren’s problem is that she is a woman. “

Co-host Willie Geist pointed out that “Bernie is winning”, as Thomas noted that Warren is “much happier than Bernie Sanders.”

This is far from the first time that Deutsch has expressed his conviction that Warren is both sharp and unlikely. Already in March of last year he moaned about Warren’s “tone and way” and that “her fight will be between message and messenger.” Last November he was declared on-air by a female MSNBC colleague to say that Warren had a “likability issue” and a “certain hesitation”.

