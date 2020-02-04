MSNBC panel pops up after Bernie Sanders advisor Nina Turner calls Bloomberg an “Oligarch”

Moments before the Iowa Democratic caucuses started Monday night, Bernie Sanders Nina Turner national campaign leader led fireworks on the MSNBC set when she repeatedly described the billionaire Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg as an “oligarch.”

When he criticized the Democratic National Committee for reviewing his debate requirements in a clear move to allow Bloomberg to move forward, Turner told MSNBC host Chris Matthews that US voters are concerned about “the oligarchs” who can buy their way to elections.

“Do you think Mike Bloomberg is an oligarch?” Matthews called out of his mouth.

“He is,” Turner shot back. “He skipped Iowa. Iowans must be offended. He bought his way to this race, period. The DNC has changed the rules. They didn’t change it for Senator Harris. They haven’t changed it for Senator Booker. They didn’t change it for Secretary Castro. “

Matthews then asked if Turner believed that Bloomberg was buying his way to the debates, which led the former Ohio legislator to declare that he was “doing absolutely” and that it was a “stain on democracy.”

After Matthews Turner interviewed, anchor Brian Williams turned to MSNBC employee Jason Johnson, who apparently also had a strong reaction to Turner’s review of Bloomberg.

“Mentioning Mike Bloomberg as an oligarch has implications in this country that are unfair and unreasonable,” he sniffed. “I don’t agree with many things that Mike Bloomberg has done as a mayor. Oligarchy in our specific term reminds you of a rich person who has obtained his money in kingdom in Russia, who benefits from a broken system. “

“Mike Bloomberg is a rich man,” Johnson continued. “Just because you are rich does not mean that you are an oligarch who abuses power. Mike Bloomberg got the power from New York voters … It’s not the kind of language you should use. It is dismissive, unfair and the kind of thing that comes to mind when you become the nominee and you have to work with Mike Bloomberg in three or four months. That is the problem that Sanders never want to remember people. “

After a commercial break, MSNBC had Turner and Johnson discuss her use of the term. The Sanders adviser, for her part, was not apologetic and said it was “ironic” that “someone would defend the richest people in this country against the working people in this country.”

“That is the same message that Bernie Sanders has to the ordinary people of this nation that I welcome the hatred of the elites because I stand up for you,” she added. “So cry me a river for the richest.”

Meanwhile, Johnson claimed that his problem was what the word “oligarch” meant, while he also claimed that Turner himself worked for someone who is part of that one percent, wondering if she would call Sanders an oligarch.

Things became more and more heated between the two, with Turner accusing Johnson of scolding and “defending someone who is seeking his way through democracy,” while Johnson complained that this was “just how you work.”

Finally, at the end of the very tense exchange, Matthews asked if she wanted to change her word for Bloomberg.

“No, he doesn’t tell me what to say or how to change my words,” she answered emphatically. “My word is on!”

