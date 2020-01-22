MSI launches quartet of Optix MAG272 series monitors - Monitors - News

MSI has launched a quartet of new monitors to form the Optix MAG272 series for gamers. Although they are all 27-inch monitors with a 1500R VA panel with a 1 ms response, USB-C data / load connectivity, 3000: 1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness and FreeSync VRR support – they differ considerably in other aspects – read on to find out more.

The entry monitor MSI Optix MAG272 series is the MAG272C. This is a FullHD model with a refresh rate range of 48 to 165 Hz (V) and the most important specifications mentioned in the introduction. The next model, the MAG272CR is identical except that it has a stand that adds height adjustments, and it contains Mystic Light RGB frills.

We go a step further and we have the Optix MAG272CRX that adds a shot speed to the available refresh rates. This model offers 48 to 240Hz (V) refresh. Everything else is identical to the two monitors detailed so far, except that this VA panel has slightly lower statistics regarding the color gamut support.

The new Optix MAG272CQR saves the best to last. The immediately clear upgrade here is the use of a 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) Samsung display panel, although it remains a 27-inch 1500R design. This higher resolution gaming monitor has a lower refresh range than the MAG272CRX, at 48 – 165Hz (V).

Other important features of the MSI Optix MAG272 series monitors that are not touched above are the; ‘HDR Ready’ screens (but none of them have any form of certification for this), anti-flicker technology, low blue light, wide viewing angles, headset hanger, Gaming OSD app and Night Vision equalization. In particular, MSI wanted to emphasize the Gaming OSD APP 2.0 software that allows gamers to control the monitor display through a pop-up window, which is also available while gaming.

In an e-mail to HEXUS, MSI said the Optix MAG272 series monitors will be available at Amazon, Newegg and other stores for $ 349.99 (for the MAG272CRX). Last year’s MSI Optix MAG271 series seems likely to be further discounted as the MAG272 series rolls out.