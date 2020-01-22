MSI Gold Box, rechargeable lighter, wireless anchor headphones and more

The best offers of the dayThe best offers of the dayThe best offers from the Internet that are updated daily.

The best technical offers of today

Play on the go with today’s offers for MSI gaming laptops. Prices start at around $ 640. If you are looking for a new, lightweight gaming laptop, it is a good time to buy it. Each of these models is available at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon, so you don’t have to hesitate.

In fact, the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB NVMe SSD is even the cheapest device on sale.

$ 639

From Amazon

Remember this is a gold box. These prices only stay for the day or until they are sold out.

$ 1.4,000

From Amazon

$ 759

From Amazon

$ 1.1,000

From Amazon

If you’re looking for great, affordable Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 currently only costs $ 30. These are the best discounts we’ve seen on these special cans. Simply enter the coupon code on the page and use coupon code KINJA3032 at checkout.

Unlike most inexpensive Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-Res audio seal of approval, which, according to Anker, “guarantees exceptional audio quality that is only awarded to audio devices that enable the artist to achieve the most accurate reproduction. “

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, it’s a major upgrade.

You can listen to music for up to 60 hours before you need to charge the device or switch to a wired connection. If you find a way to discharge the battery, you can listen to music with a quick charge of five minutes to five hours.

$ 30

From Amazon

1106 bought from readers

At the moment, you can buy Ankers Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $ 30, an all-time low. The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid budget drivers.

The Soundcore offers 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge and another 15 hours on a charge. While it’s not like some of Anker’s more expensive models, or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad of headphones.

$ 30

From Amazon

2670 bought from readers

The best real estate deals of today

Hi there. Do you like candles And do you need a better way to light them? You can currently purchase a rechargeable TACKLIFE candle lighter from Amazon for just $ 6 using the coupon code JLVOK2Q6, When fully charged, it will hold up to 400 sparks before needing to be recharged.

Most homes already have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, but have nothing to detect radon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor the odorless, colorless gas, you’re in good hands. Currently, the handheld Corentium Home Radon Detector on Amazon has dropped to $ 100.

This radon detector is part of a gold box sale, which means the low price is for today only and while supplies last.

$ 100

From Amazon

87 purchased from readers

Give a little attention to your neck when you crawl into bed at the end of a long working day. A new pillow does just that. You can buy a Sable Memory Pillow for $ 16 on Amazon if you use the coupon code KINJAU6D, This sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose of the additional foam filling is that you can adjust the pillow to the desired height that you need when sleeping.

$ 16

From amazon, use the code KINJAU6D

2313 purchased from readers

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a success for our readers, and right now we have a pretty great deal for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $ 350, you get a free $ 150 camera with the coupon code BOGOEC99.

If you put both in your cart (this and that) you will see the discount at checkout.

These promise a battery life of one year, support the intercom and can record records worth one year without monthly fees. This weatherproof IP67 camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and work with the Apple Homekit, Google Assistant and of course Alexa.

With this offer, you get the hub and three cameras for $ 350. Incidentally, this is a package worth $ 500. So act quickly.

$ 350

From Amazon

1 product purchased from readers

$ 150

From Amazon

4 Purchase by readers

The best lifestyle offers today

Up to 75% discount on Outwear | Jachs | Promotion code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it’s cold outside. If you’ve somehow made it through the middle of January without a winter coat, you’re pretty brave. Stop suffering, get a new winter coat. At the moment, Jachs has up to 75% discount on outwear. Just use the promo code Wntr at the cash register, which will lower prices directly down.

And as always with Jachs there is a free return for all orders!

Start the new year with new equipment with this huge REI sale. At the moment, adventurers can save up to 50% on a ton of equipment and up to 60% on recently reduced items in the REI outlet.

The outdoor retailer lowers the price of a ton of gear from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask and more.

This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off postponing your shopping cart. The best things always sell out early, so make sure you get your things ready before others leave.

Backcountry brings out a lot of outdoor utensils from The North Face. Find deals on jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats and more, and save up to 30%. These discounts last until the end of the month, but the best items could sell out early, so get up and get going.

Hey everyone, just because you’re an adult with a 401k doesn’t mean chewable vitamins are in your past. (They are not.) If anything, they can be a sweet reminder to live your life with joy. Better yet, you can get them for a lot less today. Amazon offers solid discounts on several smartypants multivitamins for men, women, children and … dogs ?! for one today only. Prices start at just $ 9.

$ 10

From Amazon

161 purchased from readers

$ 10

From Amazon

202 purchased from readers

$ 9

From Amazon

301 purchased from readers

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 21

From Amazon

The best media deals of today

Amazon offers a free three-to-one offer for video games, TV shows, books and films. Here’s what they say: “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your shopping cart using” Add to Cart “. When you’re done shopping, click the” Checkout “button.”

This is a good opportunity to buy, especially considering that there are many recent titles here and some of them are discounted, including DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot and some Miyazaki titles.

The best gaming deals today

If you’ve been waiting for a cute Nintendo Switch Lite discount, this is your chance. You can currently withdraw $ 20 from Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best core system deals we’ve seen.

If you lived under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller screen

Handheld only, non-removable Joy-Con

Costs $ 100 less

Choose between gray, turquoise and yellow. Make sure you act quickly. There is no telling how long this item will be in stock.

AUKEY USB C to USB C cable 6ft | $ 5 | Amazon | Use the code JGIM6MDA

| $ 5 | Amazon | Use the code JGIM6MDA Panasonic BK-3MCCA8BA eneloop AA 2100 rechargeable Ni-MH batteries, 8-pack | $ 18 | Amazon

| $ 18 | Amazon AmazonBasics AA batteries, pre-charged – pack of 16 | $ 20 | Amazon

| $ 20 | Amazon Monoprice Select Plus USB power bank, black, 10,000 mAh, 2 connections, up to 2 A output | $ 9 | Monoprice | Use code PB5

| $ 9 | Monoprice | Use code PB5 Monoprice Select Plus USB power bank, black, 20,000 mAh, 2 connections, up to 2 A output | $ 15 | Monoprice | Use code PB5

| $ 15 | Monoprice | Use code PB5 UPS Smart Tower 1440VA 900W battery backup desktop Avr LCD USB | $ 114 | Amazon

household goods

AUKEY LED floor lamp for handicrafts, handicrafts, tabletop gaming, 6.5W | $ 20 | Amazon | Use code 2SOTKYXC

| $ 20 | Amazon | Use code 2SOTKYXC Holmes Ultrasonic Cool Mist Filter Free humidifier | $ 20 | Walmart

| $ 20 | Walmart LEVOIT humidifier, 4L ultrasonic cooling mist, lasts up to 40 hours | $ 32 | Amazon

| $ 32 | Amazon Pentel EnerGel RTX retractable liquid gel pen, 0.5mm, metal tip, various ink, pack of 5 (BLN75BP5M) | $ 7 | Amazon

| $ 7 | Amazon Airthings 223 Corentium Home Radon Detector Portable, Light, User-Friendly, (3) AAA Battery Operated, USA Version, pCi / L | $ 100 | Amazon

Offers you may have missed

Do you need some forgiving pants? You can shop at the Chino Restock Sale and purchase Bowie Stretch Chino Pants for $ 38 using the coupon code CHN, The chinos were recently restocked at Jachs and there are over 20 color options to choose from.

Delivering a spinning hard drive in 2020 should be a crime for any computer. It amazes me why manufacturers continue to do this despite the falling prices for SSDs. But of course you can correct this misconduct.

SSDs are more reliable and much faster than the conventional (see: outdated) hard drive. And this Crucial MX500 2TB has dropped to the lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a purchase. But you deserve better.

$ 200

From Amazon

99 purchased from readers

The $ 160 Meze 99 Noir headphones, made in collaboration with MassDrop, are the perfect headphones for the aspiring audiophile.

With impressive bass and solid mids, these two cans offer excellent sound quality even to the most demanding listeners.

At $ 200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones in this price range.

But now that they’re reduced by $ 40, it may be one of the best headphone deals ever.

Pandemic | $ 28 | Walmart | Bonus $ 10 Walmart gift card

Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and Amazon is currently offering it for $ 28. While that’s a few dollars less than the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you get a gift card worth $ 10 when you buy it. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, this could be a much better deal.

Most importantly, you and up to three other friends must work together to survive and save the world. And if you think you can handle it, now is an incredible time to buy. Remember winter is here and you’ll probably need something to keep yourself busy while it’s 10 degrees outside.

Enjoy all the benefits of a full year PlayStation Plus membership for just $ 37. If you have a PS4, this subscription gives you a few “free” games a month in addition to online game access. In January you have the opportunity to play “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Goat Simulator”.

If you cut out the coupon on the page and use the coupon code KINJABSR at checkout, you will receive this cute RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $ 12. Your phone is charged with 10W juice, which makes it a great desktop companion. Better yet, it comes with a wall adapter, which is great.

iPhones can currently only be charged with 7.5 W. This will maximize the speed of your iOS wireless charging. Android users can look forward to additional electricity if this is supported by their cell phones.

$ 12

From amazon, use the code KINJABSR

Acquired in 1835 from readers

Just in time for the big game, some TCL Dolby Vision televisions are reduced to the lowest prices ever.

For $ 255 you can hardly do better than this TCL 50 “4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV. For one thing, it’s huge. It can be a great centerpiece of your living room. It also has built-in Roku smarts and support Dolby Vision.

Better yet, you have options. There is a 43-inch model for $ 221 and a 65-inch model for $ 451. So if you are looking for a new TV, this is a good time to buy it. Just make sure you cut out the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

$ 451

From Amazon

53 purchased from readers

$ 255

From Amazon

67 purchased from readers

$ 221

From Amazon

46 bought from readers

Lifewit Foldable Cooler Bag, Black, Gray and Blue | $ 20 | Amazon | Use clip $ 5 coupon and coupon code K5YPF2RK

Do you have parties to bring beer to soon? Don’t show up with warm beer Keep it cool in this foldable Lifewit cooler bag. You can purchase the bag in black, gray, and blue for $ 20 if you cut off the $ 5 coupon and use the coupon code K5YPF2RK at checkout. The bag can hold up to 32 cans of beer, so your Christmas party lights up AF.

You already know that we love weighted blankets. And we know that you love them too, otherwise we would not continue to write these posts. Here is another offer for weighted blankets (and similar products). You can now get a 10% discount on your Gravity Blanket order using the coupon code KINJA10,

This code can be used on their hugely popular weighted blankets, sleep mask, faux fur duvet cover, and more. The best? Gravity Blanket’s massive 35-pound Queen King weighted blanket is officially back in stock! And this coupon code also applies to it.

Why eat something simple when you can drizzle it with hot honey? Get a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $ 7 from Amazon. 12 oz each The bottle is doused with chili peppers to give the kick that spices up every meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussels sprouts).

$ 7

From Amazon

3437 bought from readers

If you’re cool buying used products, it can pay off to a significant extent. Amazon Warehouse reduces thousands of used items by 20% to their already low prices. The discounts hit a lot of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors, and more.

Be sure to.

Chances are that we could all use some of this sale. Just look a few steps further on the condition details (stay away from “good”) to make sure they are sold by Amazon Warehouse. The discount is displayed at the checkout. But don’t wait too long, there is only a limited supply. So if you want something, think of Ariana Grande (“I see it, I like it, I want it, I have it, etc.”)

Here are some that I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these providers” link to see the options used).

$ 50

From Amazon

174 purchased from readers

$ 45

From Amazon

1292 bought from readers

$ 160

From Amazon

3100 bought from readers

$ 38

From Amazon

293 bought from readers

$ 200

From Amazon

656 bought from readers

Huckberry has unearthed a sweet deal with DMOS scoops. For those who are not familiar, DMOS can make collapsible blades.

These aircraft aluminum blades are super light and can be stowed up to the size of a dustpan. They are excellent tools to store your car just in case. Prices start at $ 110.

In his review, our deal researcher Corey said he never thought he would be the type “to make fun of a shovel, let alone a pair of them, and yet we’re here.”

DMOS Collective makes blades that just work. It is magical that they are so portable that they fit in the back country or can be stowed in your motorhome, car or RTV.

Winter is here and luckily Huckberry offers a lot of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from great brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen and much more. Prices start at a low $ 60.

There is a lot to choose from here, but the offer is limited. So check out all the options before your size is sold out.