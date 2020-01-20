An “emotional” Gary Neville expressed his disappointment with the Manchester United manager in the Gary Neville podcast.

Neville spoke immediately after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in Anfield yesterday.

The United legend did not hold back to assess the board’s performance in Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson.

“They have to react really quickly, they have to make good decisions,” said Neville. However, he seemed to have little faith in what was happening.

“In recent years, United has been a real disappointment when it comes to strategy.

“You made some terrible investments when it comes to recruiting. Everything comes home to settle down.”

Neville was clear about what Ed Woodward and the rest of the United hierarchy should focus on: “There is nothing better than seeing Liverpool’s football club at the top of this league again.

“This is the most painful thing. I hope that everyone at Manchester United’s management feels the pain of these fans.”

Neville sees no immediate relief for the fans: “It will be bad. The next six months will be really, really difficult.

The Sky Sports Pundit was then pushed to the decisions the club had to make and identified the shortcomings.

“I can’t believe the investment that has gone into the squad for the past six or seven years, and you’re ending up on the pitch.

“I saw in a statistic two weeks ago that United has the second highest payroll in the world. And that’s the squad they have. It’s unforgivable. It really is.

“If you don’t lose your job because you have this investment, this pay slip, and the team on the field, then I have to say that something is really wrong.”

“There is real talent in this leadership team … but in terms of what the club has been doing for a few years now, the club is endowed with the best football operators, and they don’t.” They don’t and it’s a mess. ‘