M&S launched Percy Pig dessert sauce in time for pancake day

Loading...

Christmas has come and gone, and we can no longer spend our days on the couch eating celebrations and catching up with the new season for you. Sad.

As 2019 drew to a close, we were treated to a range of sweet treats, from Krispy Kreme Christmas donuts to Sainsbury’s Lindt Pick’n’Mix counters. But 2020 has even more sweet things in store for us, including chocolate bars with egg cream and Costa Pink hot chocolates. Yum.

And although there are only a few weeks left, the supermarkets are already preparing for Pancake Day. Are you a fan of a traditional lemon and sugar pancake? Or do you like to stuff yours with Nutella? How about a gin and tonic fillet?

Well, if you’re looking for something a little different – and delicious – this year, it might be worth switching to M&S as they are launching a Percy Pig sauce that would go perfectly with your pancakes.

That’s right – the famous pink pig gets a sauce so you can enjoy the sweet flavors in the form of drizzle. For only £ 2, your pancakes can get a Percy Pig twist. But it’s not available online, so you’ll have to go to the nearest store if you want a bottle for yourself.

Marks & Spencer announced the news on his Instagram account by writing: “Percy is going crazy! Yes, that’s right, all the flavors of Percy Pig in a squirty (of course) pink sauce. It’s delicious on just about anything – we recommend trying it with ice cream or even topping it with pancakes. “

He is a vegetarian and has already attracted a number of fans, the message having collected over 3,600 likes so far.

Are you going to try the new Percy Pig sauce?

We will definitely head to M&S for a bottle – you know, to make pancakes leading to the big day …