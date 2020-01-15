MRU NOTEBOOK: Cougars mark breakthrough against Spartans

The heavyweight women’s volleyball match last weekend between No. 6 Mount Royal Cougars and No. 1 Trinity Western Spartans was a doozy – and perhaps a preview of a championship championship conference later in the spring.

During a rematch of the Canada West quarter finals in 2019, the 1-2 of the toughest USPORTS conferences split their first encounter of the season.

Trinity Western drew first blood Friday night with a 3-0 straight-sets (25-20, 25-17, 26-24) statement victory.

A slightly more spread attack lifted the Spartans (14-2) over MRU.

TRW had a 28-24 in killings, a 14-13 ace count, 7-5 in blocks and 27-22 helps in the night.

The Cougars (12-2) were led by second middle Dholi Thokbuom with a team-high eight kills to deal with a team-high three aces and three blocks.

Third-year setter Quinn Pelland was a total of 20 of Cougars’ 22 assists and contributed a team-leading six of MRU’s 28 digs during the losing effort.

Mount Royal redeemed his second loss of the season when the team picked up its first win against the powerful Spartans and won its first win from 12 games from 2015.

MRU rebounded with a dominant own performance with a 3-1 (25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 25-17) victory thanks to a well-rounded team effort.

The Cougars had all the benefits: kills 48-38, blocks 14-10, assists 45-34 and digs 53-44.

Thokbuom again cleared the way with a game-high 14 kills and eight blocks.

Setter Pelland increased her performance the night before with a game-high 36 assists, while the game of Kassandra Hordal on the other side of the net led to a game-high 10 digs.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Cougars took their sixth consecutive loss after falling in both games in the nation’s best-ranked volleyball program.

The number 1 Trinity Western Spartans (13-1) made quick work of MRU to open the weekend with a 3-0 straight-sets victory (25-13, 25-20, 25-15).

The Spartans owned every category during the competition. Kills were 31-19 in their favor to go with a 12-1 lead in aces, 7-2 blocks and 28-18 assists.

Mount Royal (4-10) almost got upset on Saturday, but pushed the number 1 team in the nation the distance before it failed in a five-set marathon 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 27 -25, 21-25, 15-11).

Senior outside batter and sophomore Cougar Trent Mounter led the attack with a game-high 19 kills to go along with the 11, nine digs and game-high five aces by Paul Dionne.

Third-year setter Keal Prince brought 42 assists for the Cougars in a losing effort.

HOCKEY FOR MEN

The team of Bert Gilling is in a breakdown.

The MRU men have now picked up three points from their last chance at 16 after being swept by powerhouse No. 2 Alberta Golden Bears.

Mount Royal (11-7-2) needed at least a few points to stay in the top four and a day or at least a race for home play-offs.

Instead, they fall six points behind both the Saskatchewan Huskies and rival Calgary Dinos.

Alberta (17-3-0) won a decisive 8-2 victory on the road in the Flames Community Arenas on Friday evening before dusting off the Cougars one last time with a 7-3 victory on Saturday.

Alberta was quick with a 3-0 lead 5:33 in the game before senior Connor Rankin narrowed the deficit with his fourth of the year. But the Golden Bears then scored three straight goals to destroy all hope of a comeback. One goal was scored evenly, one on the power play and once shorted, all within seven minutes of playing 17:08 in the first until opening 4:04 of the second.

The Golden Bears added a seventh goal midway through the second at 10:31 for the third year ahead and the power-play record of former Halifax Moosehead Brad Kennedy and sixth of the season stopped the run on attack.

Alberta brought the momentum to the Clare Drake the following night, but was forced to survive a 6-3 first period shootout with the Cougars.

The Golden Bears again found a 3-0 lead in less than 10 minutes in the game before eliminating Hunter Zandee’s 11:27 marker with their second of three power goals in the first period to take a 4-1 lead preserve.

Third-year Jamal Watson halved the lead at 4:04 PM with his fourth goal before Captain Tyson Helgesen’s first marker closed the gap at 47 seconds just 47 seconds later

Canada West-leading Alberta came by twice at 6:20 PM and 7:45 PM to build up the score to 6-3 before the last goal of the game at 6:41 was scored in the second period.

HOCKEY FOR LADIES

This was simply not the hockey weekend of MRU, because they too had to contend with the hands of number 8 Alberta.

The Pandas (13-6-1-0) only faced 10 Cougars shots during their 3-1 victory on Friday evening.

Two power-play markers separated Alberta from MRU while the Pandas hit 2-for-5 at night.

Fourth-year and team-leading scorer Anna Purschke cut the lead at half past one in the game at 4.30 p.m. with her eighth of the season, but the push came too late when Alberta accepted the game with an empty-net marker.

Cougar netminder Zoe DeBeauville did what she could with a show with 25 saves, but had no help with the attack, as her record dropped to a 1-5 despite the fact that she had booked 1.70 goals this season and an average .921 saving percentage .

Mount Royal (9-10-1-0) went empty this season for the sixth time – the second in the hands of Alberta – and finished its season series 3-1.

Canada West’s best net lesser was driven out of the net during the 3-0 loss in what was her most disappointing outing of the year, as she allowed all three goals in 16 shots.

Kaitlyn Ross, a back-to-back Saskatchewan dwarf AAA goalkeeper of the year, drops to a 5-2 record but still achieves excellent figures this year with a 1.23 GAA and .943 savings percentage.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MRU had to climb a steep hill when the red-hot Bisons of Manitoba visited Kenyon Courts last weekend.

The Bisons (11-1) rode a win-streak of six games before improving it to eight after surviving two scares against the Cougars.

Place MRU fell 79-70 to open the weekend and fell to 3-9 on the year.

Three Cougars placed two-digit efforts that scored on fourth-year offense, Matthew Guinto ahead with 22 points, followed by a 27-point contribution from the bank thanks to rookies Dylan Lutes (15) and Nate Petrone (12).

Although MRU remained close to shooting, the Bisons recovered the Cougars 55-39 and also saw more of their starters.

The starters of MRU collected only 40 points compared to 57 from Manitoba.

Manitoba again survived a fright and came out on top 94-89 on Saturday to complete the weekend wave of the Cougs.

The Cougars scored 23-18 off the bench, including 16 points from freshman Petrone.

Rashawn Browne led the bison with a game-high 33 points.

Guard Guinto led his Cougars with 23 points, followed by 19 by Lincoln Anderson, 16 by Adam Pahl and 11 by attacker Taylor Quinn.

LADIES BASKETBALL

The women’s ball club also suffered from Manitoba, dropped 87-77 and 81-65 games on the weekend and dropped to a 4-8 record.

On Friday, the Bison (7-5) shot an impressive 44.4% of the field (32-72) to MRUs 39.7% (29-73).

The starters of Manitoba beat the Cougar opening list 71-50 including 29 and 20-point performances by Bison starters Taylor Randall and Lauren Bartlett.

The following night, fourth-year abbey Gillette played a team-high for 31 minutes and carried the charge with 18 points in the losing effort and was supplemented by senior forward Charity Marlatt’s 14-13 double-double.

Manitoba carried their strong game in Saturday’s game, where it was much the same.

Gillette again led the Cougars with 12 points but saw support around her with the 12 points from sophomore Sarah Rinsky along with 10 points from the bank of rookie Jenika Martens.