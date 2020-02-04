MRU Cougars, Rutland Park group works together to give free skating lessons

The demand for skating lessons is increasing around Mount Royal University, but Cougar Hockey is there to help.

Cougar Hockey and the Rutland Park Community Association work together to give free lessons to the people around the campus.

The collaboration between Cougar Athletics and Rutland Park was initiated by Steve Dubois, general director of the community organization.

Dubois reached to Mount Royal because of the huge number of requests he had about giving skating lessons.

“I thought it would be a good idea to contact MRU and see if their hockey programs would be interested in giving the children skating lessons and playing with them,” he said.

MRU director of men’s hockey operations, Nathan Higgins, was the first point of contact Dubois contacted.

“We learned that the community would really appreciate an hour of ice skating lessons on their ice rink this year and that hockey lessons may be available next season,” Higgins said.

This is the first year that Cougar Hockey offers this type of volunteer work.

Cougar Hockey is already enjoying a warm relationship with neighboring Rutland Park.

Last fall, Cougar’s men’s hockey gave used Cougar practice shirts to the community and they were well received.

Higgins also invited the community, on behalf of Cougar Hockey, to one of the toughest home games of the season – the MRU Remembers game, held annually in appreciation of the Canadian Army in November.

About a few dozen fans from the community attended the game.

Delivered photo

“From the perspective of Cougar Hockey, we want to be visible and relevant in southwest Calgary and the players want to spend their time on the community,” said Higgins. “Community members are delighted to meet the MRU varsity student athletes and to develop hockey skills on their outdoor recreation course.”

Jamal Watson, fourth-year hockey player, is one of the dozens of athletes who came skating during all three lessons.

“It’s special that we can connect with our neighboring community that is so close to home and can grow the Cougar Hockey brand,” he said. “Helping children to skate and see the joy on their faces always brings out the best in everyone and we are happy that the Rutland community likes us there.”

The first of three trips was a hit in Rutland Park with just over 40 people showing up to get lessons from MRU hockey players for both men and women. The last session of the season was held on Monday evening.

Dubois was pleasantly surprised with the immediate feedback he received from the community.

“We started to think that we need more involved players,” he said. “I wanted half of the players on the ladies’ team to be so the younger girls look up to a woman hockey player, someone who can have a mentor to watch and see examples of a girl who can skate and play hockey.

“It is a good idea for the MRU sports programs to really include everyone.”

The Rutland Park Community Association uses government funding to expand its building next to the ice rink by adding a heated dressing room, a concession and a garage for equipment.

“The vision of the community is to involve the community in MRU and to be more active. We have had so many requests for skating lessons. It really helps to have these two teams with us. It came together perfectly, “Dubois said.

“We have all the help we need and the community loves it. We received a lot of feedback from the community online and it shows how many children have been here. “