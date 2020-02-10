“Mr. Whole Lotta Money ‘broke down’

Logan Paul is … actually pretty funny?

Paul, a YouTube celebrity who has recently focused on boxing to improve his brand, has just released a diss-track that is being sought Antonio Brownand the results are hilarious.

With the title “GOING BROKE,” Paul clowns on Brown’s first single, “Lotta money, “but he doesn’t stop there at all … The whole track and video is full of Easter eggs and smooth references, including Paul, both of whom Tom Brady and a JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey and a USC hoodie everywhere.

There is also this lyrical masterpiece:

“No, you shouldn’t say you don’t play games // but your head looks like a Tetris”

Or maybe you prefer this:

“Freezing, cold feet, b **** you look nervous // clown s ***, sit down, put it in the circus”

Wow. Maybe they should run the Grammy again this year so that Paul can take home all the hardware he has earned with this.

There also is a Voorze Burfict reference, different rules dedicated to Brown’s tense relationship with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his three youngest children, and more.

And oh yes, if you forget, the reason that this video exists at all is that Paul is actively trying to convince Brown to fight him in the boxing ring. negotiations are ongoing, and even Brown has recently shown serious interest in it:

Do I have to fight @LoganPaul for 4.1m with a possible 8.2m raise?! I will donate the proceeds to a charity … he keeps coming over this non-stop.

– AB (@ AB84) 1 February 2020

Hey, Brown has apologize much lately, and it seems that he finally finds a sense of stability again. Will he actually engage in this fight and donate the profit to charity? Who knows.

For now we are left with this last chapter, a three-minute and 17-second offer from Paul on the microphone:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZCc-StOrvU (/ embed)

Log in to your account to continue reading: