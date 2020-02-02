Mr.’s death Peanut and the strangeness of brands that use dark humor

Spend enough time online and you will feel comfortable with death. That is not to say that you will reach a real detente with the horrors of mortality, but you will get used to the subject of death that creeps into your internet existence.

Absurdly morbid jokes about dying, depression and other dark things are the backbone of almost every social media platform – but nowhere is it more true than on Twitter.

That brings us to Mr. Peanut.

In case you have missed this particularly strange saga, Planters – add your own air quotes – have the old mascot Mr. Peanut of 104 years killed. Come Sunday Super Bowl, except for any change in plans, Planters will be the next big chapter in Mr. Peanut death saga debut through an advertisement during the big game. The whole thing is a bit of a dark, weird twist for a character who has never been so loved online.

The advertising campaign focused on death is representative of the life cycle of everything that is online. Someone has an interesting idea, it is picked up by other powerful users, it affects the general publishing public. And then comes the brands, which copy the core of the idea and disinfect it.

But in the case of Planters, it cleared a version of Internet death jokes on a large scale. It created an inevitable social impetus for the stunt and published an advertisement that showed that the legume plunged to his death (rescuing actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh along the way).

But then, four days later, the real-life drama struck: Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

After the horrific accident, Kraft Heinz (Planters’ parent company) paused the campaign and stopped tweeting about fake death. The company said it postponed further promotions to the Super Bowl on Sunday – where it is said to have a planned spot with Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

“We are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has interrupted all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate the next steps through a lens of sensitivity to the effects of this tragedy,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement earlier this week. (The company did not respond to a request for further comments from Mashable.)

But what a strange world it is, where the tragic and widely published death of nine people somehow caused a delay in the staged death of cartoon legumes. It makes sense: Planters chose the absurdity of the dark jokes of Twitter, but reality robbed that plan of its absurdity.

“If a stylistic approach in a meme is to take something and undermine – in this case we undermine our expectations about death – keeping it responsible for a very concrete death, it becomes a little too real, a little too specific,” Said Jed Brubaker, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Colorado, who is an expert in digital identity and digital hereafter.

A calculated cartoon death that is ultimately a trick to sell nuts seems trivial – imagine – in the aftermath of what Brubaker called a “shared death.”

“The reality of shared death,” Brubaker said, “it is a frame of reference around death that you don’t want to be joked about.”

It is not uncommon for a brand to doze off in the dark, absurd parts of the internet. There is a whole series of brand accounts on Twitter that suggest depression. This fact can be partly attributed to social media managers who understand those parts of the internet and lend that expertise to a company.

But as others have claimed, the roots of these morbid jokes can be traced by people – real people – to generational anxiety and annoyance. The jokes are supported by real feelings that just … are not there … for a commercial about a Mr. Peanut plunging from a ledge.

So it makes sense that Kraft Heinz pulled the plug out of his ads after a real tragedy. In addition, millions of dollars are at stake in Super Bowl ads, and Planters are unlikely to afford to run the real risk of being tasteless.

“When Kobe Bryant dies, people mourn,” says Brubaker, who studies the intersection of death and technology. “Emotional connections exist even if they are not symmetrical.”

It was that real grief that made it clear how strange it was to use death in the first place to sell peanuts.

As the Super Bowl approaches, about 100 million people are likely to see what is next for Mr. Peanut and the advertising campaign focused on the death of the legume. Maybe it’ll turn the whole thing around.

A popular theory online is that we are a Baby Mr. Get Peanut, who gets up to replace the old guard who was killed. If that’s the case, history tells us that the baby has until 2124 before he has to worry.

. (TagsToTranslate) brands