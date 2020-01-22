Mr. Peanut is killed in teasers for Planters Super Bowl Ad - Adweek

Until then, Mr. Peanut.

In a shocking move, Planters, Kraft-Heinz’s snack brand, killed his famous mascot in a teaser for his Big Game Spot. Mr. Peanut’s untimely death began with a Nutmobile crash, followed by a cliff fall and an explosion.

In the 30-second teaser, Mr. Peanut drives his characteristic Nutmobile around a winding cliff with the actors Matt Walsh (Veep) and Wesley Snipes in the front and rear seats. Walsh spots an armadillo on the street and Mr. Peanut turns – directly from the cliff. Walsh, Snipes and Mr. Peanut fall behind and grab a branch on their way down. But their collective weight is too much for the industry and it is starting to tear. In a martyr’s train, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself and falls the rest of the way down the cliff to the top of the Nutmobile, which then explodes.

And when is the classic mascot remembered? During the Super Bowl 2020, of course.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that Mr. Peanut passed away at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Brand Manager at Planters, in a statement. “It will be remembered as the legume that has always brought people together for crazy adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to watch Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life. “

The loss of Mr. Peanut is an important moment for the brand. Planters first introduced Mr. Peanut to the public in 1916, which means that the mascot has existed since the middle of World War I, making it one of the oldest branded mascots of all time.

The spot, which airs in the third quarter of the Big Game on February 2, was produced by VaynerMedia. Planters also has various actions and activations to honor Mr. Peanut’s life, including memorial pins for fans who discover the Nutmobile on the streets, and a hashtag, #RIPeanut, to help fans share their sympathies.

Last year, the Super Bowl also promoted planters in which Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen played the leading role. This spot was Mr. Peanut’s first appearance in the Super Bowl – and possibly the last this year.