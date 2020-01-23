Mr. Peanut is dead for some reason

Originally published: 22 JAN 20 19:10 ET

Updated: 22 JAN 20 22:06 ET

By AJ Willingham, CNN Business

(CNN) – Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old mascot of the Planters Snack Food Company, has died after sacrificing himself in an apparently traumatic traffic accident.

Sounds like the perfect setup for a Super Bowl commercial!

Planters made the announcement in a series of tweets and press releases on Wednesday. “In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” was the announcement.

And so that Planters can’t turn their mascot into a block of peanut butter for no reason, the company has confirmed that his death has something to do with a commercial that will appear during the Super Bowl on February 2.

In a preview of the ad, Mr. Peanut appears to be saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile comes off a cliff. Mr. Peanut releases a branch to keep his friends from falling to their deaths.

How grim! “Are you thinking of a snack? Grab planters! Our big gloved hand slips away immediately!”

The advertising requirement and Mr. Peanut’s death leave many questions unanswered. Does Mr. Peanut have a rich, haunted background story that would lead him to make such a decision? We already know that he is a war veteran *. Perhaps such self-sacrifice is in his nature. What a twist that would be! The monocle bourgeoisie contained a multitude all the time.

Since absolutely nothing makes sense, all cookies, snacks and other residents of Sentient Brand Land mourned the handover of the peanut on Twitter.

“Always classy, ​​always crispy, always nicely tidied up. We’ll miss him!” Mr. Clean tweeted. (Speaking of which – Mr. Clean also has a military appearance, no? Perfectly strengthened trousers, a square drill sergeant jaw … were they brothers in arms?)

“We would also sacrifice everything for the nut,” wrote Snickers, who absolutely has to read the room.

Planters encourages people to show their respect with the hashtag #RIPeanut and to participate in Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the Super Bowl. Sure, why not? The whole world is a stage and all peanuts are just players. They have their exits and their entrances, and a peanut in its time plays many roles: the legume, the snack, the mascot, the gentleman, the soldier, the savior.

Last scene of everyone that ends this strange eventful story

is victim and mere oblivion on television,

Without teeth, without eyes, without taste, without everything.

* This is a real World War II poster from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The peanut was canonically at war.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.