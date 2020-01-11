Mr. Morneau, tear apart this stress test

Loading...

Whether you buy a new home, a resale home, your first home, second home, third home … the first step is to take out your mortgage.

Over the past two years, home buyers have enjoyed relatively low mortgage rates, while many have struggled with the B20 mortgage qualifications, in particular the stress test.

A number of financial people and people from the industry have recently weighed on both topics, including Penelope Graham, managing editor at Zoocasa, a full-service online brokerage.

Graham notes that the Bank of Canada kept the mortgage interest rate relatively low during 2019, leaving the next-day interest rate at 1.75 percent.

“This allowed banks and credit associations to keep their variable mortgage and credit line competitively priced. National bond yields, which lenders use to determine the cost of fixed-rate loans, also reached historic lows, indicating increased popularity with no risk of a devaluing interest rate hike on the horizon, ”says Graham. “This gives borrowers access to some of the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded in 2019 and this is likely to continue throughout the year, according to the latest reports from the Bank of Canada. In the Bank’s speech at the end of the year, Governor Stephen Poloz outlined the key long-term forces that will shape the economy and interest rates in the coming year and try to stick to the status quo. “

A number of factors will determine the Bank’s next move, scheduled for January 22.

The most important is the Canadian economy, an increasing domestic deficit and international influences, such as the conclusion of trade negotiations between the US and China, and the recent flare-up between the US and Iran.

“In general, the Bank of Canada will adopt the same cautious approach as in 2019. Economic factors at home and abroad are not strong enough to justify higher interest rates, but are stable enough to prevent an interest rate cut. Avoiding a cut also leaves room for maneuver in case the risks of global trade and recession arise and the Bank has to take action, “says Graham. “(The Bank) points out that in many economies the slowing population is holding back global production and saying,” Because slow growth is likely to continue, interest rates will remain lower than normal. “

“Other factors that make an interest rate hike less likely are the latest fiscal update from the federal government, which reveals that a deficit of $ 26.6 billion will be recorded for 2019 and $ 28.1 billion is expected in 2020. This, Combined with Canada’s notoriously high levels of household indebtedness, major vulnerabilities remain as the economy goes up and the Bank recognizes that lower interest rates will help feed irresponsible borrowing. “

When the Bank keeps its interest rates low, households, businesses and governments tend to borrow more, which supports the economy, but high debts means more vulnerability in the case of a blocked economy and / or international events, which leads us to the stress test brings.

The most important development in the stress test story was a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sent to Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau in December, in which he was instructed to review the criteria of the controversial test, with a view to a possible adjustment, leading to more flexibility in qualifying borrowers.

“Although no details have been announced yet, this may lower the qualifying rate from the current 5.19 percent or make it more dynamic based on the profiles of individual borrowers,” says Graham. “They could also remove the current requirement for borrowers to be retested when changing lenders, a measure that has received severe criticism from the mortgage industry to discourage consumer empowerment and competitiveness.”

The stress test focused on the red-hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, but treated all markets the same and destroyed them in decline, particularly Calgary, and other centers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland Labrador.

At the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO conference in 2019, RBC president and CEO Dave McKay gave his opinion on the stress test, following the prime minister’s call to investigate further.

“I think it’s generally a good policy,” McKay said, pointing to the test that delayed purchases, led Canadian home buyers to less expensive homes and reconsidered priorities. “I think we need to be a bit careful about how we adjust it, but if done correctly, with the right goals, it can be achieved.”

The test achieved the desired effect in Toronto and Vancouver, but both cities showed increasing sales in December as their population grew and as a result of pent-up demand. Moreover, the markets of Victoria and Montreal are getting warm, with the expectation to reach the glowing name this year.

That cannot predict well for markets that are struggling, unless Morneau takes the advice of many financial experts and players from the housing sector to regionalize the test.

“You can’t compare Calgary with Vancouver or Toronto. We have no problem, so why do we have a stress test in Calgary?” Asks Cal Wenzel, CEO and CVO of the Shane Homes Group of Companies. “If the government genuinely believes that some housing markets are not right, let’s have a stress test, but I think there should be regional stress tests and regional rates. “

Nobody calls for the elimination of a stress test, but tweaking is a must, taking into account the different markets throughout the country.

Over to you, Mr. Morneau.