Mr. ad Peanut Super Bowl revives him as Baby Nut, thanks to the tears of the Kool-Aid Man

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoVpgtAJHfU [/ embed]

Mr. Peanut is dead, long live Mr. Peanut. After killing his 104-year-old mascot, Planters brought him to life in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

The place shows actor Wesley Snipes delivering a eulogy about the grave with actor Matt Walsh, the Kool-Aid Man, Mr. Clean and others who were present. The Kool-Aid Man shouts, tear falls on Mr. Peanut’s grave and somehow Mr. Peanut is revived.

The twist? The legume is reborn as a baby. Apparently nurturing with the Baby Yoda hype, the brand named the new character Baby Nut.

The run-up to the Super Bowl turned out to be a strange legend for Mr.’s advertising campaign. Peanut. After showing a spot where the legume falls off a cliff and dies, Planters stopped carrying out his death-related promotions after the real, tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

While the company canceled its promotions during the run-up to the game, it said it would still run the next ad during the game on Sunday. That’s how we have Baby Nut.

. [TagsToTranslate] super-bowl