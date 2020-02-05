MPS teacher on leave after tweet called Limbaugh’s cancer “great.”

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=rush-limbaugh%2Ctweets-and-tweeting%2Ccancer-disease%2Chatred%2Canxiety%2Coverall-negative&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Feducation&ssts=news%2Feducation&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A teacher from Milwaukee Public Schools was posted on Wednesday to tweet that he hopes that conservative talk show expert Rush Limbaugh will die a painful death from cancer.

Travis Sarandos, who teaches English at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, has since deleted his Twitter account @travis_MKE, calling it “amazing” that Limbaugh is dying and that he “absolutely must suffer from cancer.”

It caught a minor flare after conservative radio presenter Mark Belling had destroyed the tweet in his blog on Tuesday.

MPS initially said in an email to the Sentinel Journal that it was aware of the tweet, but that Sarandos did not speak on behalf of the district or students or other staff at MPS. Hours later, it confirmed that he was placed on leave pending an investigation.

Limbaugh announced earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The announcement led to a huge response to social media – some of them expressed genuine thanks and support, Limbaugh; part of it expressed contempt and ridicule for his work.

Rush Limbaugh is a national treasure that has been making a difference in America for 30 years. Rush, Karen and I will accompany millions of people in this country to pray for your rapid recovery. God bless you!

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 3, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted and called Limbaugh “a national treasure that has been making a difference in America’s air waves for 30 years” and swears to pray for his “rapid recovery.” And President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Liberty to Limbaugh during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech.

Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?

– Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) 3 February 2020

Author and CNN personality Reza Aslan tweeted: “Almost every minute of Rush’s adult life has been deliberately spent on making the world worse. He is a racist, sexist, greedy, hateful man who has sowed fear and violence with every dollar he made. Ask yourself this simple question: Is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it? “

Please contact Annysa Johnson via [email protected] or 414-224-2061. Follow her on Twitter at @JSEdbeat. And participate in the Journal Sentinel discussion on education issues at www.facebook.com/groups/WisconsinEducation.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/education/2020/02/05/mps-teacher-leave-after-tweet-calling-limbaughs-cancer-awesome/4670481002/