MPs looking for a Greenville man wanted to kidnap a woman

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) MPs are looking for a Greenville man to be found on January 17 for kidnapping a woman in Pitt County.

At around 11:30 a.m., Pitt County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help at Kash and Karry at the intersection of NC 903 South and Roundtree Road.

MPs discovered a 19-year-old woman who claimed she was driving a vehicle with an unknown man when he robbed her of around $ 2,000 in cash.

No weapon was displayed.

Evidence was found that identified the suspect as Dmarcus Kendrall Hooks (27) from Greenville.

Attempts to find hooks have been unsuccessful.

He is currently being searched for common degree kidnapping and robberies.

If you have information, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers monetary rewards for information that leads to the arrest of wanted people.

You can remain anonymous by calling (252) 758-7777, signing up at www.P3Tips.com or using the PsTips phone app.