MPP Amanda Simard joins Liberals a year after stopping PCs due to French-language cuts

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MPP Amanda Simard, who left the conservatives of Prime Minister Doug Ford at the end of 2018 due to the party’s cuts in French-speaking services, has joined the liberals of Ontario.

Simard, who has been independent in Queen’s Park since stopping the Tories, announced the move on Thursday in Toronto alongside interim liberal leader John Fraser.

“I took the time to think and see where I would feel most at home,” Simard said in a telephone interview on Thursday evening. “I feel that the liberal party of Ontario fits … We have a leadership race. The party is rebuilding. I think there is an incredible opportunity to be part of it. We are building a party that is the party of the future is. “

The surprising election victory of Simard in 2018 was the first time Glengarry-Prescott voters had chosen a conservative in the 40-year history of driving. Although the decision of the Ford government to cut off the independent office of the French-speaking service commissioner and a planned French-speaking university were the most obvious reasons for her stopping caucus, Simard said there had been problems brewing for a while .

“All these reckless cuts and irrational measures, the battles with the teachers. Things happened that I disagreed with, but the cuts in French-speaking services were the last straw, “she said.” And it was also the process. I was the parliamentary assistant to the Minister for French-speaking Affairs and they wanted me not even tell the measures. “

Simard had joined the conservatives when the party was led by Patrick Brown.

“When I was running as a PC candidate, we gave Mr. Ford the benefit of the doubt,” she said. “We didn’t really know him. It’s a completely different party. It really isn’t what (people) signed up for.”

Fraser praised Simard as a principled and energetic legislator who made a difficult decision to challenge her own party and government.

“She got up when it would have been easy not to do it,” Fraser said. “That’s the kind of member that the Ontario liberals want and we’re proud to have her.”

With Simard joining their ranks, the liberals will have six seats in the legislature – still well below the 12 needed for official party status.

The liberals will choose a new leader at their congress in March.

