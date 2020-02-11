MPD officer dragged by vehicle trying to stop traffic, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested Monday evening, February 10, after trying to escape a traffic jam with an officer partially in their vehicle. The vehicle drove about 70 feet before it hit a tree.

According to police, around 6.30 pm officers made a traffic stop near 25th and Wells on a 2019 Nissan Ultima for speeding.

During the stop, officers observed suspected controlled substances clearly visible in the vehicle.

When the passengers were asked to leave the vehicle, the front passenger jumped onto the front seat and tried to drive away with one of the officers partially in the vehicle. The vehicle drove about 70 feet before it hit a tree.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was later released with neck pain. A second officer injured his hand during the incident and was later treated and released.

A stolen gun was found in the vehicle along with suspected controlled substances.

Two passengers from the vehicle were arrested.

The passenger who initially drove off was taken to the hospital for observation and was released.

43.040258

-87.944948

