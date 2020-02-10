MP Tim Ryan: The US needs important domestic investment to survive global competition

The United States will have to make critical domestic investments if it wants to compete globally, MEP Tim Ryan said Monday morning in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s trillion-dollar budget.

“I’m excited to see it,” the Ohio Democrat told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “We are in intense competition with our strategic competitors Russia and China. They are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the latest military technologies.”

At home, however, the US would have to invest in research and development to close the skills gap and attract more people to higher-paying jobs, Ryan said.

Ryan, who was an early candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential contest prior to his resignation, said Monday he believed Trump was exaggerating the “blue-collar boom” in jobs, especially given the “huge gut” that his district in Ohio had endured when General Motors’ plant was closed in recent years and cost 4,000 jobs.

“People are still suffering,” said Ryan. “They still have high prescription drug costs” and difficulties paying to send their children to college.

“I think the president has exceeded a little here,” said Ryan. I think it can cause a little political heartburn. “

He also said he is concerned that Trump will be re-elected and will win 48 out of 50 states if his party’s candidate is Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is under the banner of democratic socialism.

“I have no doubt,” said Ryan. “I mean, the idea of ​​taking private health insurance from people and forcing them into a state system, some of these ideas to decriminalize the border, these things won’t fly in the industrial Midwest.”

He added that he believes that former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to accept the nomination, although this is currently stalling.

“Well, we’re all on TV a lot, Maria,” he said. “We all say things and you know you’re open, you’re wide open.”

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.