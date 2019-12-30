MP John Lewis Says Cancer Is His Last Battle

Loading...

Georgian MP and civil rights leader John Lewis received an honorary degree from Brown University in 2012. (Kenneth C. Zirkel, WikiMedia)

By BILL CORMIER Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – As a civil rights activist at 25, John Lewis was beaten so badly that his skull was fractured and television footage of an Alabama bridge in the 1960s forced a nation to awaken to racial discrimination. As a congressman today at age 79, Lewis faces an enemy like never before: advanced pancreatic cancer.

The veteran Democratic Congressman from Georgia has waged many struggles during his lifetime. However, he said: "I have never faced a fight like the one I have now," announcing Sunday in Washington that the cancer was detected earlier this month and confirmed in a diagnosis.

The article continues below …

Lewis has had many battles, and he sees this as yet another dawn. He has been arrested at least 40 times during the Civil Rights era, several times as a member of Congress since his election in 1986 and it is only recently that he has mobilized to help reunite immigrant families separated by the Trump administration.

The youngest and latest survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis made it clear that he had no intention of withdrawing from the power while he was undergoing treatment.

He said that being elected to Congress "has been the honor of a lifetime" and that he will continue to work for his constituents of Capitol Hill.

"I have waged a kind of struggle – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for most of my life," he said.

Lewis added: "I have a chance to fight."

He declined to say where he would receive cancer treatment or what it would mean. But he said he might not always be in the halls of Congress in the weeks to come.

"I might miss a few votes during this period, but with God's grace, I will be back on the front lines soon," he said, asking for prayers.

Lewis also said he was "clairvoyant about the prognosis", although doctors told him that recent medical advances had made this type of cancer treatable in many cases. He added that "treatment options are not as debilitating as they once were."

The American Cancer Society estimates that 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.

Sometimes called the "conscience of Congress," Lewis led hundreds of protesters during the bloody Sunday march in 1965 across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He was at the head of the march when he was run over and beaten by the police. National television footage drew the country's attention to the racial inequalities that King and so many others fought for.

Lewis turned to politics in 1981, when he was elected to Atlanta city council.

In 2011, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, who had walked hand in hand with Lewis to Selma on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among those who sent Lewis best wishes after the news of her illness.

“We all pray for you after this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts and prayers in the face of this fight. ", She said in a statement. "We all pray that you will be comfortable. We know you will be fine. "

Associated Press author Calvin Woodward in Washington contributed to this report.