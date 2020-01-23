Republican MP Jim Jordan from Ohio says the President’s legal team plans to present “key facts” that prove President Trump shouldn’t be removed from office.

Jordan is one of eight House legislators who are part of Trump’s defense team in the Senate trial.

“The Trump defense team will present the facts,” he says, “and the facts are all on the President’s side.”

He said the team was planning to speak about the “unconstitutional nature of the two articles” that Trump accused of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. He said the defense would also discuss “the lack of proper House procedure.”

So far, the House of Representatives impeachment officials have been the second day of their official opening speech. On Wednesday, MP Adam Schiff outlined the allegations against Trump – which include Congress abuse of power and disability – and called for the need for new witnesses and evidence. The Senate will meet on Thursday afternoon.

Highlights of the interview

How the Trump defense team could respond to the Democratic evidence in the Senate indictment

“The Trump defense team will present the facts and the facts are all on the President’s side. They will also talk about the unconstitutional nature of the two articles, and I believe they will discuss the lack of adequate processes in the House of Representatives.

“The president was denied any action or appearance of due process. He was not allowed to have any lawyers present during the testimony. He was not allowed to do any counter-examinations.” Republicans could not summon any of the witnesses we wanted, which will be part of the case. But I think the main thing is to point out that the most important facts are all on the President’s side. “

On whether the president did something wrong

“Well, look, the help was ultimately not used. It was interrupted for a few days when the President made sure that this new guy, that former television personality who had just been elected and whose party had just taken over his parliament, was there to check whether he was legitimate or a real man The Reformer he was fighting for, and at that time the president was convinced because senior US officials met with President Zelenskiy – we had US senators, we had the vice president, we had the NSC chairman – everyone met with President Zelenskiy 55 days after the aid was suspended and everyone said you know what, we think … it’s the real deal. “

Is it okay if the president asks a foreign leader to investigate a political rival?

“You are missing the four most important facts. The four most important facts are, we have the call log, tell me where the consideration was. It was not there. The two interlocutors who spoke to each other repeatedly said … Actually did President Zelenskiy the next day in a pre-scheduled meeting, the next day, on the 25th, 25th, to be precise. The next day, July 26th, President Zelenskiy met with the ambassadors Volker, Sondland and Taylor in Kiev and guessed what he said – the call was great, the call was fine, he had a great call to the President of the United States. No pressure, no linkage, no pushing. He repeatedly says there was none. Third, they knew Ukrainians didn’t even know that the help was stopped at the time of the call, so how could there be pressure, how could there be a favor, how could we tell if you want the help you need to do n? I didn’t even know that the help was stopped at that point. Most importantly, tell me when you started the investigation. Tell me when you promised to start the investigation. Tell me when they announced that they were considering the investigation. It never happened. So this idea that there was something in return … To have something in return, something has to happen. They never made the announcement, they never opened an investigation and they never promised to open an investigation and guess what, they had the meeting with the president, they had the money and they got the call … The Democrats just don’t want to look at the facts. “

Whether there should be witnesses

“I think the process should have taken place. I think that an application for rejection, an application for acquittal would have been the appropriate measure. The Senate, we will hear from both sides, have them put forward their arguments and then take up the questions. At this point, it is decided whether or not they are witnesses. It’s up to the United States Senate. I think as soon as you have seen all the facts – as we have just briefly discussed here – but when you have seen all the facts I think that I hope that there will be no witnesses to be called. But if you do this, if you go down that street, if you go down Witness Street, you have to go all the way down. You can’t just say, “Oh, the prosecutor can call their witnesses, but the President can’t call any witnesses he might want.” So if we go that route, you have to go all the way down with it. “

