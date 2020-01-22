MP Jackie Walorski speaks about filing reelection and impeachment procedures

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R District 2, has applied for re-election.

Walorski was live at ABC57’s studio on Wednesday to discuss her reelection offer and other issues, including the Senate impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd district since January 2013.

The effects of the impeachment proceedings, Walorski said, had been felt across Washington last year.

“It’s partisan politics as the worst,” said Walorski. “The Democrats said from day one when President Trump was elected that they would indict him in one way or another.”

Walorski called the impeachment procedure a “guerrilla charade”.

Walorski herself has voted several times against the impeachment, she said on Wednesday, adding that despite the procedures on issues such as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), she and her congressional colleagues were still able to do their job.

“I submitted an invoice last year when children were killed at a bus stop,” said Walorski. “The things that we said we do, we go to them. But this (impeachment) is a distraction.”

Walorski spoke about the USMCA on the house floor and she agreed to approve it.

“Our trading partners Mexico and Canada have always been stable trading partners. But when President Trump came in, he basically said that you are under a bad deal, we will renegotiate a deal with our neighbors, ”said Walorski.

Walorski expects a paid leave bill in 2020 as well as a “pro-family” and “pro-worker” bill, the congresswoman said.