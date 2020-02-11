MP Ellis on JTF2 and rail blockade

The Bay of Quinte MP is disappointed that the country’s best military unit, Joint Task Force 2, is not moving from the Ottawa area to CFB Trenton.

But Neil Ellis says he is not surprised by the decision, since the cost of the move has risen from about $ 350 million 12 years ago to more than $ 1.2 billion today.

And the government believes the unit should stay close to Ottawa because that area would be a more likely threat of terrorism.

However, Ellis says that everything is not lost at CFB Trenton.

The process of relocating JTF2 began in 2007 under the Harper Conservative government and was announced locally with a lot of fanfare and also featured a long expropriation battle over farmland of the late Frank Meyers.

On another topic, First Nations blockades across the country, including in Tyendinaga, continue today while a band in British Columbia continues to fight to stop a gas pipeline through its territory.

The protests started almost a week ago.

Neil Ellis says the local blockade of CN / Via train traffic is a serious problem and expects the police to take some steps in the coming days.

A court order for removal of the blockade in Tyendinaga was delivered to the demonstrators on Saturday, but this was ignored as well as other orders elsewhere

.