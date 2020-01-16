(C-SPAN via Cheney’s YouTube channel)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Liz Cheney announced on Thursday, January 16, via Twitter that she would not run for Wyoming’s open seat in the United States Senate, but would choose to be re-elected to the House of Representatives.

“I believe that if I stay in the House of Representatives leadership and work to win back our GOP majority, I can have the greatest impact on the people of Wyoming,” said Cheney.

Cheney previously applied for election to the US Senate for Wyoming in 2014. However, she stopped the race on January 6, 2014 because she was referring to family health problems.

In the same tweet, Cheney cited the need to oppose Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, whom she claims are a threat to our freedom and freedom. She also accused the House Democrats of “working to weaken our president and encourage our enemies.”

“Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives threaten our freedom and Wyoming values ​​every day. You have to be stopped, ”Cheney said.

Liz Cheney, Twitter

Cheney is currently the Republican Chair of the House of Representatives. This is the third place in the GOP leadership in the House of Representatives.