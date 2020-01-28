MP Bryan Steil puts $ 1 million in bank for re-election

US representative Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Speaks at the Conservative Political Education Conference in West Allis. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Congressman Bryan Steil has more than $ 1 million in the bank as he seeks a second term.

The Janesville Republican announced this week that he had raised $ 375,000 in the last three months of 2019, bringing his campaign account to more than $ 1 million.

“This support shows that Wisconsin is looking for leaders who are accessible, responsible and willing to roll up their sleeves and find solutions to the problems we all face,” said Steil in a statement.

Three Democrats have announced their intention to challenge Steil – lawyer Angela Cunningham, lawyer Josh Pade and national security specialist Roger Polack.

Cunningham and Polack have yet to file a fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission. Pade had about $ 9,200 at the end of September, according to his latest report.

An August 11 primary will determine which Democrat faces Steil. The general election is November 3.

