Mozilla has banned almost 200 malicious Firefox add-ons in the last two weeks

Over the past two weeks, the Mozilla add-on review team has banned Firefox add-ons caught malicious code, stealing user data, or using obfuscation to hide their source code.

The add-ons have been banned and removed from the Mozilla Add-on (AMO) portal to prevent new installations, but they have also been disabled in the browsers of the users who have already installed them.

The majority of the ban was levied on 129 add-ons developed by 2Ring, a supplier of B2B software. The ban was applied because the add-ons downloaded and executed code from an external server.

According to Mozilla’s rules, add-ons must contain all of their code and not dynamically download code from external locations. Mozilla has recently started strictly applying this rule throughout the add-on ecosystem.

A similar ban on downloading and executing external code in users’ Firefox browsers was also levied against six add-ons developed by Tamo Junto Caixa, and three add-ons that were considered fake premium products (their names were not shared) .

Prohibitions have also been imposed for the illegal collection of user data. Mozilla staff prohibited an unnamed add-on, WeatherPool and Your Social, Pdfviewer – tools, RoliTrade and Rolimons Plus.

But there were also forbidden malicious behavior. Mozilla reviewers have banned 30 add-ons that showed different types of malicious behavior.

Mozilla only mentioned the add-on IDs, not their names, so add-on developers can appeal the ban and remove the harmful behavior. An add-on that has passed the appeal process was the Like4Like.org add-on, which was initially thought to collect and submit user credentials or tokens from social media websites to another website.

Another obscure behavior was noted in the FromDocToPDF add-on, which, according to Mozilla engineers, loaded external content into Firefox’s new tab page.

A Firefox add-on named Fake Youtube Downloader has also been banned due to an attempt to install other malware in users’ browsers.

Add-ons such as EasySearch for Firefox, EasyZipTab, FlixTab, ConvertToPDF and FlixTab Search are forbidden to intercept and collect search terms from users, a clear ban.

Last but not least, Mozilla’s security personnel also banned a batch of two, nine, and three add-ons caught with obscured code, a technique that allows add-on developers to make their code difficult to read, with the aim of hiding malicious behavior.