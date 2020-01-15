Mozilla has approximately 70 employees, including senior employees

Mozilla Corporation, creator of the popular Firefox web browser, has seen better days. According to a TechCrunch report, the old Mozilla chairman and interim CEO Mitchell Baker announced in an internal memo that the company would fire about 70 employees. This story was quickly confirmed when dismissed Mozilla employees announced their departure

Some of those layoffs were pretty senior citizens. Liz Henry, senior release manager of Mozilla, tweeted: “Big layoffs at @ Mozilla today. Everyone wants a badass senior release manager, experienced in F / LOSS? Bay Area / Remote. I am so proud of my work at Mozilla, Firefox sending hundreds millions of people around the world. https://linkedin.com/in/lizhenry/ <3. "Henry was just over seven years with Mozilla.

Why? Baker wrote in a blog post: “Mozilla has a strong outlook on future income generation from our core activities. In some respects this makes this action more difficult and we are deeply concerned about the effect on our colleagues. Investing responsibly extra in innovation to use the internet we can and must work within the limits of our core finances. “

In the past, Mozilla had earned money from Google and other companies by embedding their services in the Firefox browser. For example, in 2011, Mozilla made a deal that made the company slightly less than $ 300 million a year to make Google the default search engine.

According to Mozilla’s latest annual report, the majority of revenues today are still generated by global search partnerships with browsers. This includes the deal that was concluded with Google in 2017.

But those sources and their income have dried up. According to the most reliable market share figures from web browsers, the DAP (Digital Analytics Program) statistics from the US government, Firefox’s market share is now only 4%. Three years ago Firefox had 11% of users and two years ago 9%.

To compensate for the declining interest in Firefox and thereby reduce revenue, Baker wrote in her memo that Mozilla was looking for more revenue from “sources outside search”, but “this did not happen”.

“Our 2019 plan underestimated how long it would take to build and ship new, revenue-generating products. Given that and all we learned about the pace of innovation in 2019, we decided to take a more conservative approach to use when predicting our income for 2020 “.

These “revenue-generating products” include a Firefox-specific virtual private network (VPN), called Firefox Private Network, and a device-level VPN service. In addition, Mozilla has a Firefox password manager called Lockwise, which is currently offered for free. It has also begun offering Firefox Monitor, a currently free service that allows people to check if their email addresses are part of a recent security breach. Ultimately, these offers would be part of subscription services. Mozilla also recently started offering a paid Firefox support option.

In addition, according to former Mozilla CEO Chris Beard in June 2019: “We are working on three sources of income and we want to rebalance them. We have search, but we also create content. We have a company called Pocket that discovered and manages content. There is also sponsored content. This is content issues. ”

Try whatever it is to find alternative sources of income, Mozilla is not doing as well as necessary. Whether these layoffs help Mozilla to achieve goals remains an open question.

