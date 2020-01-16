Enlarge / Mozilla’s office in San Francisco.

According to TechCrunch, Mozilla fired 70 people. This is an important step for an organization that employs around 1,000 people worldwide.

“You may recall that in 2019 and 2020, new subscription products should generate revenue as well as higher revenue from sources outside of search,” Mitchell Baker, Interim CEO of Mozilla, wrote in a memo to TechCrunch employees. “It didn’t happen.”

Baker said Mozilla has decided not to discontinue Mozilla’s $ 43 million innovation fund, which focuses on developing new Mozilla products. She said Mozilla would provide “generous exit packages and outplacement support” to those who were fired.

Every year, companies pay hundreds of millions of dollars to be the default search engine in Mozilla’s flagship Firefox browser. Google has been the main customer of Mozilla over the years, but at different times Mozilla also had contracts with Yahoo !, Yandex, Baidu and other search providers. In recent years, these deals have accounted for more than 90 percent of Mozilla’s sales.

Mozilla generated $ 429 million in royalties in 2018 (mainly from these searches). This is the latest data available.

The market share of Mozilla’s flagship browser Firefox has been falling steadily for at least a decade. And Mozilla’s leadership is understandably nervous about making so much of its budget dependent on a single source of income. The organization has tried to open up new business areas.

Mozilla is developing a virtual private network service. It will include an option to provide device-wide data protection for $ 4.99 per month. However, the service is not yet available to the public. Potential customers are asked to join the waiting list.

Mozilla briefly offered an enterprise support option for $ 10 per user, but removed that option a few days later. A spokesman said Mozilla was “still reviewing” a company’s offer, but was not yet ready to offer it.

Mozilla has developed a variety of products, including file transfer software and a password manager. But none has gained significant traction or generated a lot of sales for Mozilla.

Mozilla struggled to adapt as the internet became increasingly mobile and was dominated by a handful of large companies. In the desktop era, millions of people tried to download and run Firefox. In the mobile age, however, most customers adhere to the guidelines of Apple and Google. Apple’s App Store rules effectively make it impossible for Mozilla to offer a full Firefox browser for iOS. Firefox for iOS is based on Apple’s WebKit rendering engine, making it difficult for Mozilla to differentiate on the platform.

In the early 2010s, Mozilla attempted to counter this strategic threat by developing its own mobile operating system called Firefox OS, which was based entirely on web technologies. However, the platform was not particularly well received by smartphone manufacturers, and Mozilla finally gave it up in 2017.