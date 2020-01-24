Moving setbacks felt outside of Vancouver despite sufficient time for preparation

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – After the long-awaited approval for ride-haging B.C., it is finally here, but with some setbacks outside of Vancouver.

Things went fast and brought Uber and Lyft to Vancouver after the Passenger Transportation Board gave the green light for surgery on Thursday. A day later the companies were able to pick up people.

On Friday morning, Vancouver International Airport announced at least three different pick-up locations for vehicles with a driver’s license. For some municipalities, however, the process is not going so smoothly.

The CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade is delighted that driving is what matters. But Anita Huberman is worried about the service in the city, since the mayor is so strongly against it.

“We hope it’s not difficult for the (ride-hailing) industry, in terms of statutes or rules that can be established about drop-off locations and other pieces,” she says. “There is a regional framework for a business license that all mayors of Metro, except one, have indicated that they would support. However, that framework itself will not be ready until the end of the year. “

Huberman says she wants to see that timeline speed up.

“Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area” #SurreyBC 10:30 Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/QQxfTDB2Yd

– Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) January 24, 2020

“So we urge the Mayors of Metro to speed up that timeline. We continue to advocate for local decision-makers, all city councils,” she says.

Meanwhile, other municipalities such as Langley, Maple Ridge and White Rock do not have the ability for Uber to pick you up because it only offers service in certain cities.

Tsawwassen is also excluded and Delta City Councilor Dylan Kruger says the service is limited, at least for the time being.

“Well, today should have been a very exciting day. We have had eight years of waiting and waiting in Metro Vancouver. We finally get rides. It happens, but not really. We get the Mickey Mouse version, “he says.

Kruger has problems with municipal permits.

“We have 21 municipalities in Metro Vancouver with 21 different municipal permit frameworks. We are working on an intermunicipal licensing framework, but that should have happened eight years ago. We are just now starting that work. That needs to be speeded up as quickly as possible, “he says.

If Class 4 licenses were not required, Kruger argues that the situation could have been different.

“It does not improve the safety of the driver. The only thing it does is artificially limit supply, “he says.

Uber can drop people outside the designated service area, but cannot pick people up.

However, Lyft is still unable to reach UBC.

With files from Alison Bailey and Tim James