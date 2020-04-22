Movies coming out in the summer of 2020

For the most part, the summer 2020 movie season has been a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Are there any films left this summer? At the moment, there are still a handful of films that have release dates scheduled for the typical summer months, although the earliest of those dates is only until mid-June. For the most part, most movies that were scheduled for this summer or later moved to the year or, in many cases, abandoned the hope of a 2020 release and set for 2021.

While most of the summer movie season is likely to be overshadowed by the pandemic and its aftermath, fall and winter releases are still up in the air. Film studios are probably hoping for a return to the theaters by the end of the year; with summer blockbuster season being halted, it would be a second blow in a row to also lose the fall / winter season, where films focused on the awards season are typically open. Only time will tell how the rest of the 2020 movie releases will unpack, but there will certainly be many changes.

At the time of writing, about a dozen films are still scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. Today’s release dates don’t start until mid-June, and there are currently only one or two films scheduled to open each Friday, as opposed to the usual schedule that several films compete every weekend. Subject to change, here is the current list of movies that will try to keep release dates for summer 2020: