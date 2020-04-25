Movie- Tracking Rain & Wind Sunday

Video- Monitoring Rain & Wind Sunday

Special, Guarding YOUR Relatives AND YOUR Long run TONIGHT AT 7:30 Ideal Here ON CHANNEL 5. IT WAS SO Moist AND DREARY. I’m Hunting Ahead TO THIS Day OF SUNSHINE AND A WARMUP, HMM, KELLY ANN? KELLY ANN: WE Deserve IT. THIS Thirty day period HAS BEEN Damp. You are NOT IMAGINING IT, RHONDELLA. 14 OUT OF 25 Times HAVE Highlighted RAIN. 50% OF THE TIME IT WAS Soaked AND WINDY. We’re CALMING DOWN THIS Morning AND Setting up TO SEE Stunning Coloration Getting Condition TO THAT SKY WITH OUR Live Glance IN BOSTON. We are AT 40 Right NOW. THE WIND Great AND Tranquil. There’s SOME COOLER Disorders INLAND THAT ARE DOWN IN THE 30s. AS WE Travel By way of THIS AFTERNOON, Loads OF Solar BREAKING By, Supporting US TO MAKE OUR WAY INTO THE 50s. A SEA BREEZE KICKS IN FOR BOSTON AND THE Shoreline. Which is WHY We’re Expecting THE MID 50s FOR BOSTON. YOU CAN SEE A Few Awesome Spots EVEN IN THE Minimal 50s These days. MARBLEHEAD JUST ABOUT 51. BUT Relocating INLAND WITH Less OF AN Impact FROM THAT SEA BREEZE, Large TEMPERATURES Deal with TO Hit THE 60s. 62 IN BILLERICA THIS AFTERNOON. Producing OUR WAY Toward THE MID 60s IN NASHUA AND Touring Through A lot OF THE MERRIMACK VALLEY. 62-Diploma High FOR NORWOOD. JUST A TAD Earlier mentioned Ordinary FOR THIS TIME OF Calendar year. THEN WE Transfer By way of TONIGHT WITH CLOUDS Going IN Ahead OF OUR RAIN FOR TOMORROW. WE Start off OFF WITH CLOUDS IN THE Early morning Offering WAY TO THAT RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON FOR TOMORROW. SO THIS IS A lot more OF AN AFTERNOON Effect INTO THE Night. AND WITH Individuals CLOUDS AND THE RAIN IN Location, We are COOLER. Large TEMPERATURES TOPPING OUT IN THE Upper 40s TO Small 50s. THIS IS A Process That is Heading TO BE IMPACTING US, AND AS IT MOVES Towards OUR Region, You can SEE Initially Gentle RAINFALL APPROACHING BY THE EARLY AFTERNOON, BUT INTENSIFYING IN THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. SO BY 3:00, 4:00, You are Commencing TO SEE SOME Prevalent AND Much more Moderate RAINFALL IN Location, AND FOR Places SOUTH OF THE Town, THE Probabilities OF SOME Heavy RAINFALL AND Maybe EVEN SOME EMBEDDED DOWNPOURS. THAT MOVED By means of By way of ABOUT 8:00 TOMORROW Evening WITH GUSTY WIND. YOU CAN SEE HOW THAT WIND IS Shifting Appropriate OFF THE OCEAN AND GUSTING In between 30 TO EVEN 40 MILES Per HOUR WITH SOME OF THE HEAVIEST OF RAINFALL All through THAT TIMEFRAME. BY LATE TOMORROW Night time, THE RAIN LOSES ITS Intensity. Even so, Chilly AIR IS Operating IN, AND THAT WILL Let FOR THAT MIXING WITH SNOW In particular AS YOU Transfer NORTH OF ROUTE 2 By way of EARLY ON MONDAY Morning. Recognize There’s NOT IN THE WAY OF PRECIPITATION, BUT You will find JUST More than enough OF THAT Chilly AIR AND LINGERING Moisture IN Spot THAT EVEN By means of MONDAY AFTERNOON, WE COULD SEE MIXING IN Area FOR THE NORTHERN WORCESTER HILLS AND EVEN RAINDROPS Going INTO BOSTON. SO THIS IS Generally A RAINMAKER AS THIS STORM MOVES As a result of FOR YOUR SUNDAY AND MONDAY, BUT GRASSY COATINGS, That’s One thing WE Are unable to RULE OUT Especially NORTH As a result of NORTHERN WORCESTER COUNTY. ANY Genuine ACCUMULATION AS YOU Travel INTO NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. That is The place IT WILL BE CONFINED TO. THIS IS YOUR Seven-Working day FORECAST. WE GO FROM In close proximity to 60 DOWN TO THE 50s AND Inevitably 40s FOR YOUR MONDAY. It really is NOT JUST THE SNOW THAT We’re Tracking. OF Program, RAIN IS THE Even bigger Influence. AND THIS WILL Deliver THE Prospect OF In close proximity to AN INCH TO AN INCH AND A Half OF RAINFALL, Specifically Touring SOUTH. CLEARING INTO TUESDAY WITH SOME Solar After SOME Early morning CLOUDS. High TEMPERATURES TOPPING OUT IN THE Upper 40s, Around 50 FOR YOUR WEDNESDAY. Look at THIS. OUR Regular High THIS TIME OF 12 months IS 59. SO We’re Keeping Beneath Regular. It truly is A C

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese with the most current weekend forecast which includes solar today and rain tomorrow.

