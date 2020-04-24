Moves that work when locked include colleagues Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina, Kate Ferdinand, and Toni Terry – The Scottish Sun

24

WORKING isn’t just for soccer players, you know.

This amazing Wag made sure they were on top of their game by enjoying daily training.

Rodriguez has worked and refilled his tan in Quarantine Credit: See Caption

Rodriguez worked on his glutes during the locking up of Coronavirus Credit: Courtesy of Instagram

Some, like Toni Terry and Oriana Sabatini, even involve their respective football partners in their fitness regimes.

Here SunSport collects the best we’ve ever seen, stretching their glute and tightening their stomachs, while sharing their training on Instagram.

We started with the queen Wags …

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ

Having Cristiano Ronaldo who is obsessed with the gym as a partner clearly makes this Spanish beauty want to push herself to the limit.

The former shop assistant has been seen on Instagram joining Juventus forward on a grueling running practice.

They take turns running as fast as possible on steep roads, shooting each other in the process.

Rodriguez also shared clips of doing several stepovers and working on his glutes, while wearing tight leggings and minimal tops.

Georgina took the challenge in the driveway, running up as fast as she could. Credit: Instagram @cristiano

Partner Cristiano Ronaldo filmed him as he took part in running practice Credit: Instagram @cristiano

Rodriguez boasts an exemplary figure. Credit: Mega Agency’s boyfriend Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez shows off her curves while exercising

AGUSTINA GANDOLFO

Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend has also collected quite a lot on social media when quarantined.

And it’s not just because of his girlfriend Inter Milan.

The Argentine beauty has shared a picture of her perfectly toned body in a bikini for everyone to see, as well as her training bats before she sculpts her perfect body.

Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo enjoy training at home Credits: Instagram @ agus.gandolfo

The beautiful Argentine has built a large following on social media Credit: Instagram @ agus.gandolfo

Agustin also showed off her amazing bikini body to her followers on InstagramCredit: Refer to Caption

AMRA SILAJDZIC DZEKO

The wife of the former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has hit his home gym with her husband to stay slim.

The Roma striker shared photos online of a post-training couple lying on several mats, and they clearly looked tired.

Edin and Amra met in Manchester when he played for the Premier League giants, and married three years later.

Edin Dzeko and his wife Amra are training friends Credit: Instagram @ amradzeko

Amra meets Dzeko when he plays for Manchester City Credit: Instagram @ amra_silajdzic

ORIANA SABATINI

What else do you expect from the nephew of former Argentine tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini?

Juventus star’s girlfriend, Paulo Dybala, has become a pop star in South America, who once supported Ariana Grande.

She likes to stay slim with her partner, even though in a more lewd way straddling Argie going forward.

Oriana also posted another photo of herself on sports equipment to millions of followers on social media.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala and girlfriend Oriana Sabitini are described as exercising at home

The brunette posted other photos from their home in Turin

Oriana is the niece of tennis legend Gabriela SabatiniCredit: https://www.instagram.com/orianasabatini/

TONI TERRY

Wag-changing-fitness teacher Toni doesn’t only do this during coronavirus locking.

Miss John Terry has made a living from health and fitness, even offering her tips in the 2017 book

He recently did hands-on training with Bradley Simmonds for all his followers.

Toni Terry was obsessed with fitness before the lockdownCredit coronavirus: Instagram @ toniterry26

The Terrys regularly exercise together in their garden in their homes Credit: Instagram @ toniterry26

Toni was put through her steps by her husband JohnCredit: Instagram @ toniterry26

LIBERAL LOLA

Miss Newcastle United’s former star Mikel Merino gave us a masterclass training on Instagram recently.

They show us the best way to practice without using weights.

Merino uses Lola, lifting her in the hair in a compromise position in one picture, while giving her the back of a pig in the second part.

Mikel Merino does some fun games. Credit: Social Media

The former Newcastle star also gave his girlfriend Lola support: Social Media

Lola showed off her sportswearCredit: Instagram @lolaliberal

RUBIO PILLARS

Spanish reporters, and wife Sergio Ramos, are waiting.

But he did not let the pregnancy or the corona virus obstruct his body shape.

The amazing pillar continues to strengthen its core, while supporting Real Madrid to train in their home gym.

He even shared his bikini body on Instagram.

Pillar Rubio does not let pregnancy get in the way of her training. Credits: Instagram @pilarrubio_oficial

Pilar aims to be a bikini that is ready for next summer. Credit: David Prades-Photo

KATE FERDINAND

Rio’s wife has admitted the lock has made her feel “anxious” and “overwhelmed” when she remained in quarantine with Manchester United legend.

But he helped him, and cleared his mind, by enjoying training outside with the former England defender.

The couple showed off their best squats and press-ups, while they recorded their training program on Instagram.

They even added a little excitement to the process – using household items as temporary weights.

Everything works!

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have taken advantage of the great weather to work out outdoors. Credit: Instagram

The couple even made use of household items as a temporary burden to make this exercise more enjoyable.

