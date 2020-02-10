Mous Limitless 3.0: an iPhone case with a handy hidden function

I find it very funny that Apple makes a lot of effort to make thin and light iPhones, and that consumers then put them in huge, bulky, bulky cases. Given that the iPhone is as smooth as a bar of soap (and a lot more fragile), it makes sense to put it in a case.

And there is no shortage of things out there. Thousands. Possibly tens of thousands, in every color, material and type that you can imagine. There are so many choices that I rarely mention cases these days. Some cases stand out by offering something above the rest, such as improved durability, but as a rule people choose cases depending on their personal taste.

That’s why I thought it was interesting that the Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone case caught my attention.

The Limitless 3.0 is available in different sizes and with different options for the rear panel, including different types of wood, leather and aramid fiber. I went with the aramid fiber for little reason more than I love the look. I have no idea whether, apart from appearance, it adds anything in terms of durability or robustness (it won’t add ballistic protection, I know that for sure!).

The housing itself is made of polycarbonate and TPU and feels tough and robust, yet light and soft. It offers good grip in all conditions and seems pretty robust – it already protects my iPhone against various drops and bangs. Regarding sustainability, there are a number of videos on YouTube from the Mous crew in which they show how they throw around Mous-clad iPhones, with little effect on the iPhone.

The case I used certainly feels like it offers a lot of protection to the iPhone, but without being bulky in the hand or pocket. The raised edges on the top and bottom of the screen provide protection for the display without adding too much volume to the housing.

The inside of the case is covered with some nice fluffy microfiber material that prevents the handset from being scratched and worn while it is in the case.

But the only hidden feature of the Mous Limitless 3.0 that I like is the hidden slot for storing a SIM eject tool along with a few nano SIM cards. As someone who exchanges SIMs on different devices, this is a handy touch to which I have actually become pretty attached. Of course, I have to take the iPhone out of the Mous sleeve to get to the tool and SIM cards – which is not an easy task, but becomes easier with practice – but it is a great, super safe, super safe way to transport a few SIM cards when you are on the road.

For a traveler exchanging SIM cards, this is a very useful feature. And although I was initially concerned that the SIMs and tools could damage or scratch the back of the iPhone, this doesn’t seem to be a problem.

The Limitless 3.0 also has built-in magnets that allow it to be connected to a number of accessories – vent, suction cup and wallet – but I cannot comment on these functions because I did not purchase these accessories, but I must admit that I am curious went to the suction cup because it seems handy.

All in all, the Mous Limitless 3.0 is a beautiful, robust, well-designed housing that stands out from the very large crowd. For the aramid fiber version, the wood and leather variants cost $ 59.99 extra ($ 10), the case is not cheap, but the build quality and materials are not cheap, and if it protects the iPhone from damage, the money is good spent.

This is a case that your iPhone will survive.

