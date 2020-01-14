Mourning Toby Price Details Scene of the motorcycle accident that claimed the life of the veteran

Price had restored lost time at the finish – like Goncalves did in 2017 after stopping to take care of him when he fell and broke his leg.

“Without a doubt, this will be one of the toughest stages we all have to tackle, not because of the terrain or the navigation.”

Price also explained how he came over a ridge and saw Goncalves on the sand dunes in front of him.

“The worst fears came because I knew this was serious,” Price said.

“I called for help as soon as possible and helped him come to his side.”

The Slovakian Stefan Svitko and the French alpinist Luc Alphand, who landed the first helicopter, quickly joined Price.

“We helped hold drip bags, get bags with medical equipment, and guide other drivers through a bad scene.

“We all worked as long as we could, but there was nothing we could do,” Price continued.

“I helped him carry him to the helicopter because it was the right thing to do. I was the first at his side and wanted to be the last to go.”

The Chilean Pablo Quintanilla won the motorcycle stage and finished second overall. The American Honda driver Ricky Brabec had a lead of 20 minutes and 53 seconds. Before the finish on Friday in Qiddiya there were three stages.

Third prize is a total of 26 minutes before the tour.

In the rally part of the race, Carlos Sainz’s lead was reduced to 24 seconds for a second day in a row.

Sainz prevailed against title rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel when he made a navigation error and was left behind.

The Spaniard conceded five minutes at that time, then lost the profile on one tire and ended up six and a half minutes behind Peterhansel, who won the third rally lead.

