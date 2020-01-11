Mourners gather to remember that students who died in Iran crash

Loading...

Students and teachers gather at the University of Ottawa to commemorate four Ottawa students who died in the Tehran air crash.

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

The students who died this week in a plane crash near Tehran were ready to make their mark in the world of science, but they were also beloved friends and valued colleagues, speakers said during a Friday memorial.

The four Ottawa students who died during the Wednesday crash included University of Ottawa students Alma Oladi, a PhD student in mathematics with a specialty in genomics statistics, Saeed Kashani, a PhD student in chemistry, and Mehraban Badiei, a first-year student in health sciences, plus Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student at Carleton University in molecular genetics who was married just days before boarding the pathogenic flight in Tehran.

Students and faculty members repressed the agora, a meeting place at the University of Ottawa, for a memorial that brought a crying tribute to the students’ achievements and ambitions, as well as the role they played in making their campuses livelier places. They spoke in English, French and Farsi.

While images of accident victims from across Canada flashed across a screen, some students broke into sobs and hugged each other. However, Carleton Professor Askhan Golshani, who had been the academic adviser to Arasteh, urged the mourners to celebrate the lives of those who were lost. “All these victims have an impact,” he said.

Students and faculty gathered at the University of Ottawa when the Iranian student association and Nowruz student association held a non-religious memorial service to honor the three students who died in the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in Tehran.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

All 176 passengers and crew were killed when flight 752 of the Ukrainian international airline crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport early Wednesday. Of these, 57 were Canadians, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Friday, while he was downgrading an earlier figure of 63 Canadians. Eight of the victims were residents of Ottawa.

More than 50 of the crash victims were students at Canadian universities, Jacques Frémont, president of the University of Ottawa, told the monument. He greeted the students’ dedication to making the world a better place.

“Our hearts break for their families, their loved ones and their friends. We came here today to mourn with you and offer our strength and love in this terrible time, “said Frémont. “May their memories be blessed.”

Badiei has only been at the University of Ottawa for a semester, but had already had an impact as a generous young woman striving to help those in need, said Lucie Thibault, dean of health sciences at the university. Shortly after arrival, Badiei joined a group that supported people with multiple sclerosis.

Mourners listen to speakers at a memorial for the four students of the University of Ottawa who died in a plane crash in Iran on Wednesday.

Wayne Cuddington /

jpg

Kashani was determined to use his knowledge as a chemist to produce green products for a safer world. Friends remembered a young man who had been passionate about music and fitness. “He had the innocence of a child in his heart,” said a friend.

Although Kashani did not care about the cold winters and sultry summers of Ottawa, after three years in the city, he told friends that he was finally ready to try skating on the Rideau Canal after his return from the winter break.

“He was more than a colleague. He was a brother, “a speaker said.

“He has always encouraged people to live their lives to the full,” said another. “Let’s learn from him. Let’s be kind to each other. Life is unpredictable.”

Students and faculty gathered at the University of Ottawa when the Iranian student association and Nowruz student association held a non-religious memorial service to honor the three students who died in the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in Tehran.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

In an interview after the memorial, Golshani said that international students coming to Canada are valuable in two ways. Those who return to their country become ambassadors for Canada, while those who choose to stay here make a significant contribution to research. He estimates that there are at least 20 faculty members of Iranian descent in Carleton.

Golshani recalls that he spoke to Arasteh about the first promotion three years ago. “It was something he really had to do,” Golshani said.

It took two years for Arasteh to get permission to go to the Golshani laboratory. “From the moment he came to Canada, he was working hard,” Golshani said.

At the memorial, MP Mona Fortier, Ottawa-Vanier, said that young lives of promise and hope had been lost during the crash.

“This is not a distant tragedy. These are losses for the Canadian family. “

Full coverage of the Tehran aircraft accident

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Top task for new Sens CEO: filling empty seats

OC Transpo crash victims draw strength from “the bus gang”

Architects go through the design glove when planning the new British High Commission on the Earnscliffe site