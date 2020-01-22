Mounties hope someone helps solve the 47-year-old mystery in Chilliwack

(Courtesy Chilliwack RCMP)

In 1972, a male body was found on a sandbar in the Fraser River near McSween Road

After investigation, Mounties found no evidence that he was murdered and still found nothing to identify him

The case became cold until this year

CHILLIWACK (NEWS 1130) – RCMP hope that someone can help solve a 47-year mystery.

A man’s body was found in September 1972 on a sandbar in the Fraser River near McSween Road.

After investigation, Mounties found no evidence that he was murdered and still found nothing to identify the man.

The case became cold until this year.

In January, Chilliwack RCMP collaborated with the New York Academy of Art which reconstructed 15 faces of Canadian unidentified remains. At least one of the faces has already been identified.

The man is described as 18 to 35 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes and beautiful teeth.

There are more than 700 unidentified remains in the RCMP national database of missing persons and unidentified remains.

If someone has information to identify the man, they can contact the RCMP at 604-702-4017.

