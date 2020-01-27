MountainStar Healthcare Week 24 Star Athletes

Grid view

Boys basketball

Lander Barton, Brighton (So.)

College football is likely in its future – and potentially the NFL – as it follows in the footsteps of its older brothers Cody and Jackson.

Right now, however, the sophomore is making a big impact on the Brighton boys’ basketball team tied for first place in Region 6 halfway through the championship game. Barton leads the Bengals both by scoring (11.1 points per game) and bouncing (6.9 rpg), including scoring 19 points in a 67-54 win over Hillcrest last week, then 16 points in a 41-28 defensive victory against Cottonwood.

“Lander will likely add to the family legacy in football in the future, but his basketball skills are pretty good. He just has the right behavior to excel on hardwood too. He brings his tenacity to football and adds him to his basketball skills and that makes him a very versatile player, “said Brighton coach Garrett Wilson.” He can score indoors and out, bounce like a man and can Defend anyone. And maybe the best part of it is a great teammate. It would be easy enough for him to have a big head, but he’s also a pretty humble kid. Tons of moxie, but extremely coachable. I can’t say enough about this kid. I love him to death. “

Girls basketball

Kate Vorwaller, Skyline (Sr.)

Skyline jumped to the front of the Region 6 pack this month, and Vorwaller’s constant contributions were one of the keys.

Vorwaller leads the team with an average of 13.2 points and 3.9 assists, and is second in rebounds with an average of 5.2.

Last week, in a big 47-39 victory over rival Olympus, Vorwaller scored 21 points with three 3 points, then three nights later she led the Eagles scoring again in a narrow 40-37 victory on Murray.

Kate is an exceptional athlete who helps our team in all facets of the game. She is a tough, long and fast defender. She has a nose for the ball and ends up having a lot of bounces. Kate does a solid job of attracting two defenders and then finding the man open for an easy bucket, “said Skyline coach Sam White. “And it goes without saying that she is a phenomenal shooter and scorer. She is one of the captains this year and not only sets an example, but remains positive and encourages her teammates in the face of adversity. “

Fight

Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork (So.)

Just a sophomore, Hunsaker travels to this week’s 6A division to meet one of the state’s best 106-pound wrestlers and the favorite to claim state title in a few weeks.

Last week, Hunsaker won the Rockwell Rumble in a dominant manner, one of the many outstanding achievements this year. He placed in the Sierra Nevada Classic and Viewmont Invitational, and he also won his Utah All-Star Duals game earlier this month.

“Dallan is the dream of any coach. He is a very dedicated wrestler, but more importantly, he is a leader. Dallan always leads by example. He encourages his whole team, he helps coach them, and he always tries to improve the team, “said American Fork coach Eric Spencer. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to be his coach. It makes my job easier, because it does things right. “

Boys swimming

Alexander Gustat, Juan Diego (father)

This senior played a big role in leading Juan Diego to the Region 10 championship in Juan Diego last weekend.

He finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and also anchored the winning team in Juan Diego’s 400 freestyle.

“Alexander is a good leader in and out of the water. He motivates his teammates to do their best, “said Juan Diego coach John Moran.

Gustat’s time of 59.30 in the 100 breaststroke is third overall this season.

Her time of 52.44 in the 100 butterfly earlier this season also ranks third across the state.

Girls swimming

Aspen Grgich, Tooele (father)

Recorded fantastic performances at the region 10 championships over the weekend to lead Tooele in the narrow region title against Uintah.

Grgich won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2: 04.87, finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1: 04.72, then swam one leg in each of Tooele’s two winning relay teams – 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

“She is a great leader and a hard worker. She always gives 100% to training and everyone is watching her, “said Tooele coach Holly Tate.

Grgich’s best event is the 200 freestyle, and his time of 2: 02.72 from the start of this season ranks 21st in the state this season in high school.