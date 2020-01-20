MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 23

Grid view

Boys basketball

Trevon Snoddy, Skyridge (father)

Helped by some great performances from Trevon Snoddy in recent weeks, Skyridge looks like the favorite in the ever competitive Region 4.

The eldest had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 59-56 victory over Corner Canyon last Tuesday and went on to earn 19 points in a 98-72 Westlake rout.

“Trevon Snoddy is a coach’s dream. A child who can score, defend, pass and bounce. A 4.0 student who’s a great teammate and a winner, ”said Skyridge coach Jeff Gardner.

Last year, Deseret News 5A’s first all-star team Snoddy scored double digits in 39 straight games.

For the season, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 interceptions.

Girls basketball

Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville (father)

Ashlee Edwards’ continued contributions over several phases of the game led Grantsville to three straight wins in the region, including a 55-53 victory over Judge Memorial last Thursday.

Against the judge, Edwards recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven interceptions and five assists.

“Ashlee’s growth as a leader has been huge for us. She is playing with a small flea on the shoulder this year which is contagious with her teammates. Ashlee’s athleticism and talent for the ball wreaks havoc for other offenses, and her ability to create with the ball for herself and her teammates is fun to watch. She is also the ideal teammate who is always supportive and positive with her teammates on and off the ground, “said Grantsville coach Megan Vera.

For the season, Edwards has averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 interceptions.

Fight

Jeremy Evans, Viewmont (father)

Jeremy Evans cleared all doubts about Utah’s best 160-pound wrestler at All-Star Duals last Tuesday at UVU.

The Viewmont senior pinned Hurricane Clayton Warr – considered one of the best wrestlers at 160 – in just 23 seconds in the fastest men’s match.

Evans’ record so far this season is 31-3, which includes first place at Layton, Viewmont and Box Elder, then second place at Rockwell Rumble last weekend. He lost to Cody Eaton of Colorado in the league.

Evans is currently ranked sixth in the latest Beehive Top 25 ranking published by wrestutah.com.

Boys swimming

Cameron Green, Springville (father)

One of the fastest swimmers in state history, Cameron Green has a banner for the senior season.

His 50 freestyle (21.28) and 100 freestyle times (46.69) rank as the best in the state so far this year, and his 200 freestyle times (1: 43.27) and in the back 100 (51.57) are second.

“Cameron is a rare gem as a swimmer. He has a raw talent with a physical construction that is simply suitable for water, but which is combined with an extraordinary work ethic. He sets his goals very high and is dedicated to achieving them. He trains daily with a mental goal and focuses on each series, “said Springville coach Kim Green.

“He is a senior captain because he is a great leader by example. He is respected by his teammates not only because he is fast, but also because he truly cares about the success of his teammates and helps lift others when they are down. His determination and positive mental attitude will be very useful to him as he continues his swimming efforts at Harvard next fall. “

Green’s time in the state in last year’s 50 free games was 20.79, and when he meets this year in a few weeks, his eyes are on the 20.60 record set in 1997.

Girls swimming

Madison Parker, Spanish Fork (Fr.)

Just a freshman, Madison Parker is making a huge splash on the high school scene this winter.

She has the top 3 times nationwide in four events, including the state’s leading brand in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Last week, she posted a 24.30 freestyle 50 and earlier this season, she also posted a 51.68 freestyle 100.

“Madison is an incredible athlete. She is a hard worker and committed to her sport. She is a diverse swimmer and ready to help her team in any way possible. As a first year, she broke two school records. It is the direct result of his dedication and follow-up. She has been a great addition to our team, ”said Spanish Fork coach Christiana Shakespear.

Her 200 free time of 1: 55.24 is second in the state, and her 200 individual swim time of 2: 12.54 is third.