MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 21

Loading...

Basketball floor with ball isolated on black background and copy | viperagp – stock.adobe.com

Boys basketball

Ethan Potter, Layton (Jr.)

Ethan Potter was the catalyst for Layton’s undefeated start to the season.

Potter scored 26 points last Friday in a 92-66 victory over Roy, and in nine games, he has averaged 6.4 points, 23.4 points per game. He also averages 8.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

“Ethan is the best finisher in the state. Its ability to mark from different angles makes it almost unstoppable inside 15 feet. He also extended his jump to the 3-point line, which adds another dimension to his game. On the defensive side of the ball, his length, athleticism and ability to jump make it difficult to score over him. said Layton coach Kelby Miller.

“Just a junior, he understands that he still has a lot to work on and add to his game, but I have no problem saying he’s already one of the best players in the state. It will be fun to be able to coach him for another year. “

In the second year last year, Potter averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Apelila Galeai, Lehi (Jr.)

Lehi is a perfect 11-0 this season, with Apelila Galeai a key contributor to this success.

So far this season, she has averaged 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, which includes a 17-point performance in Lehi’s last win against Cedar Valley.

“What makes Lila such a great player is her competitiveness. She is one of the most competitive kids on the field and ready to do the little things in rebound and deflection for us, which makes huge differences in our team. Not only is she a scoring threat, but she is an even bigger rebound threat, “said Lehi coach Aubrey Van Pelt.

A year ago, Galeai led Lehi to a 4A semi-final with an average of 11.2 points.

Fight

Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch (father)

One of the state’s elite wrestlers, Stockton O’Brien, is having another banner season as he hopes to end his career with a fourth individual title.

So far this season, O’Brien – who signed to fight at UVU – has won the Layton Invite, remained undefeated at Wasatch Intermountain Duals, placed third at the Reno Tournament of Championships and sixth at Doc Buchanan in California, considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in the United States.

“Stockton is a big competitor. He is a leader in the classroom and wrestling room, a great example for all of his teammates. He is dedicated, hard worker and takes the time to help others. He does the right things in all aspects of his life. I am very grateful for the opportunity to coach him, ”said Wasatch coach Wade Discher.

O’Brien is a six-time American high school and an American Greco-Roman.

Boys swimming

Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall (father)

Lucas Erickson continues his senior season.

As the last month of the season approaches, the senior has the best time in 3A in the 50 freestyle (23.00), 100 freestyle (51.04) and 100 butterfly (56.30). He also ranks among the top five in the 200 freestyle and the 200 m individual medley.

“Lucas Erickson is one of the most determined swimmers I have ever coached. Not only does he have an extremely natural talent, but his work ethic parallels his skills. He continually shows his coaches and teammates how to improve and sets an example. By giving it all, as well as a consistent positive attitude, nothing seems to stand in the way of his success, “said Rowland Hall coach Cole Jackman.

Last year, he placed fifth in the state in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and it’s a good bet to improve that state’s performance next month.

Girls swimming

Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus (Fr.)

Colleen MacWilliams, a first-year student at the Olympus, started off with a brilliant start.

After the midpoint of the swimming season, MacWilliams has the best times in the state in the 200 freestyle (1: 54.77) and 500 freestyle (5: 09.30).

His time in the 500 freestyle is five seconds faster than anyone in the state so far. She also managed the top 10 of the 200 individual and 100 freestyle strokes.

“Colleen quickly recognizes her teammates who pushed her to train and motivated her to do her best,” said Olympian coach Tom Thorum.