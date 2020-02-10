MountainStar Healthcare Star athletes from week 26

Grid view

Boys basketball

Trevan Leonhardt, Davis (Sr.)

Davis is in the seat of Region 1 after last Friday’s victory against 69-52 rival Layton, and it is not surprising that Trevan Leonhardt got big again in the win.

The senior scored 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals to take the top 6A team to another victory.

For the season he has on average 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.7 steals.

“Trevan is an important part of our success because of his anticipation, sense of play, leadership, humility, ability and experience,” said Davis coach Chad Sims.

Girls basketball

Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak (Fr.)

Lone Peak drives an eight-game winning streak in the final week of the regular season, and the contributions from first-year student Kailey Woolston is a huge reason why.

Woolston has an average of 9.9 points over the eight game stretch, including the inclusion of 18 points and eight rebounds in last week’s 55-45 win against rival American Fork.

That victory helped the knights to win the title 4 title.

“Kailey has a rare combination of talent, drive, competitiveness and humility. So many players will tell you they want to be the best; Kailey proves by action that she does, “said Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner.

“There are not many players I have come across who have the discipline and competitive drive that Kailey shows every day. She loves the process of getting better and better every day. She is so coachable. I love her tenacity and desire “To do what it takes to make our team successful. She is a complete player and a phenomenal teammate. It is hard to believe that she is just a freshman. I feel very happy to have her three years.”

wrestling

Ryker Blackburn, Duchesne (Sr.)

Ryker Blackburn played an important role in leading Duchesne to the 2A championship last weekend at the Sevier Valley Center.

The senior won all four of his events by falling towards the 182-pound title to close the season with a 43-2 record. He was called the excellent wrestler of the upper weight.

“We wake up at 4 in the morning, do odd jobs and practice at 5 in the morning. We do everything every day,” said Blackburn, who also won an individual state title last year. “I have struggled for 15 years and these last two really paid off.”

Boys are swimming

Payton Plumb, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Payton Plumb ended his high school career with a blast at the 4A state swimming meet at BYU last weekend.

Plumb won both of his individual events in helping the Thunder to the state title, and in the process overshadowed a state record dating back to 2013.

Plumbs time of 1: 38.75 in the 200 freestyle overshadowed the old state record time of Long Gutierrez with 0.32 seconds. He also won the 50 free at the state meeting with a time of 20.92, which is in ninth place in the history of the state.

“Payton is a dedicated and focused athlete. His ability to balance his academic and family life while pursuing his goals with passion and full commitment is truly inspiring. Payton is very coachable and highly motivated to achieve excellence in his life, “said Shawn King, coach of Desert Hills.

Plumb has committed to swimming at BYU.

Girls are swimming

Kacee Barrett, Carbon (Sr.)

Last weekend played a very important role in leading Carbon to his second consecutive 3A state championship.

The senior achieved a second place in the 100 freestyle (57.64) and then a fourth place in the 200 free (2: 14.04).

She then swam one leg in each of the two second Carbon relay teams, the 200 and 400 free relays.

“Kacee is a naturally born swimmer; her talent is amazing. She has set the pace for this team throughout the season and has kept things positive and positive. We’re really going to miss her, “said Carbon coach Allie Chamberlain.