MountainStar Healthcare Star athletes from week 25

Boys basketball

Grady Thompson, Manti (Jr.)

Manti in the top position is trying to complete a perfect regional season this week, and an important reason for the success is the consistent play by Grady Thompson.

For the season, Thompson scores an average of 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists, including a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in last week’s 56-42 win over ALA.

“Grady is one of those players that you like to coach. Grady is coachable, delivers his best, has a remarkable preparation and is competitive. Grady is well-rounded and loves to grow his game. He has had 12 double careers together with a triple, “said Manti coach Devin Shakespear.

“Grady is a career of 180 players, which means that he impressively gets more than 65% out of 2, 42% out of 3 and 80% out of the free throw line in his career.”

“Grady’s basketball IQ makes him a constant threat on and off the ball. This IQ also correlates with defense, where he gives instinctive help and falls when he sees an advantage.”

Girls basketball

Whitney Sorenson, Syracuse (So.)

Comes from a great week in which she led Syracuse to a number of important regional wins over Clearfield and Weber.

Last Tuesday in a 58-36 win over Clearfield, she scored 15 points and three days later she scored 17 points in a 48-43 win over Weber.

“Whitney has been a great player for us all year round. She loves to compete and works very hard at her game! We love her tenacity, her aggressiveness and her drive to succeed, “said Syracuse coach Braden Hamblin.

For the season, Sorenson averages 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

wrestling

Hadley Cowan, Skyridge (Sr.)

Will enter the state tournament next week, ready for his best finish ever.

Last weekend, the 138-pounder finished first in the 6A Divisional B tournament, winning one of the two best seeds in the state tournament.

Cowan, a 4.0 student, has a record of 48-7 this season and a career record of 197-24. He is a triple state player and his top performances this year include a first place on the 6A state duals, the Davis Duals and a second place on the Salem Showdown.

He also won his competition in the All-Star Duals last month.

“He is a very hard worker and has great technology. He has been a team captain four times and wants to continue his wrestling career after high school. Very special young man, “said Skyridge coach Lyle Mangum.

Boys are swimming

Luke Harris, Viewmont (Sr.)

Was helpful in directing Viewmont to second place at the Region 5 championships last week at the South Davis Rec Center.

Harris finished first in the 200 freestyle (1: 46.92) and first in the 500 free (4: 48.70), and he also swam one leg in the two winning Viewmont relay teams, the 200 free and 400 free.

“Luke has an internal motivation and drive like no other. During his races you see his internal motivation rise and he leaves with about 200 meters to go in his 500, “said Viewmont coach Steve Doman. “The boy has something special about him. Luke is well balanced because he also maintains a 3.5 GPA. “

Girls are swimming

Jessica Loyd, Cottonwood (Sr.)

Had a great performance at the Region 6 championships last weekend at the South Davis Rec Center on the way to the state meeting in two weeks.

The senior showed her versatility in meeting the region by winning the 500 freestyle (5: 05.33) and the 100 butterfly (58.01).

“Jessica is one of the hardest working athletes I have ever been able to work with. For the past four years she has been a leader for us in and out of the water, and especially as our team captain during her junior and senior years. I can’t wait to see her continue her career in swimming and leadership at the Air Force Academy. She will be successful in everything she thinks of, “said Cottonwood coach, Ron Lockwood.

The time of Loyd in the 100 fly is this season’s second best in Utah, and its 500 times is tops throughout the state.