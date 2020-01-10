Mountain West has 6-year contracts with CBS, Fox Sports

Loading...

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) – The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media law deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports, which are valued at $ 270 million.

The agreements include soccer and men’s basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season, the conference said on Thursday. Other third stage rights are under negotiation.

This is the first agreement between the League and Fox to show the conference’s soccer championship game. The CBS Sports Network remains the primary owner of television rights.

“Maintaining the conference’s top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds on our already strong schedule,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports. “We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the coming years.”

The annual soccer contract for CBS Sports is as follows: 23 games at CBS or CBSSN, at least three games per year at CBS. There will also be 10 additional games available for CBS. The network will receive the first seven choices for conference-controlled games and the rights for all Boise State conference street games.

Fox will show the championship soccer game on either Fox or FS1 and it will be played on either a Friday or Saturday. In addition, 16 to 23 games are shown in the regular season. The network has rights to all Boise State home games.

Each year, a maximum of four Hawaii soccer games can be selected by the two networks.

“Fox Sports is pleased to add Mountain West to its list of the best college athletics partnerships,” said Mark Silverman, Fox Sports President for National Networks. “We look forward to introducing these exceptional programs, coaches and student athletes in the coming years.”

On the basketball site, CBS networks show the Mountain West men’s basketball championship game on CBS. The game is played on the selection weekend of the NCAA tournament. There will also be 32 games on CBS or CBSSN. The network receives the first 12 picks from league controlled games and then switches to Fox.

For Fox Sports, 16 to 32 regular seasonal games with at least 12 annually are shown on Fox or FS1. The other competitions are shown on FS1 or FS2.

“The Mountain West is excited to begin this next cycle with FOX Sports as a new partner,” said Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The relationship enables us to be part of the network’s growing collegial program, and we look forward to working together for shared success.”

Regarding the CBS Sports deal, Thompson said: “The Mountain West is pleased to strengthen our mutually beneficial collaboration with CBS Sports.”