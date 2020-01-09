Mountain West conference signs deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports to broadcast men's football and basketball games

Loading...

LOGAN – Mountain West Conference men’s football and basketball is and will continue to be directed to a TV near you. On Thursday afternoon, the conference announced, jointly with CBS Sports and Fox Sports, two new six-year media rights agreements.

The agreement with CBS Sports, which begins with the 2020-2021 season and runs until 2025-2026, extends the network’s long-term relationship with Mountain West. CBS Sports Network will continue to be the primary television rights holder, broadcasting the conference’s best football and men’s basketball games. New to the agreement, the network will also broadcast 10 additional games from each sport per year.

“Given both the strength of the Mountain West conference and the success of our partnership over the past 15 years, continuing our long-term relationship with the conference was a priority for us,” said Dan Weinberg, vice president. -executive president of CBS Sports programming. in the version. “Keeping the best conference games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds on our already solid schedule. We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years to come. ”

As for the agreement with Fox Sports, it is the first of its kind between the MWC and the network. Similar to the aforementioned CBS Sports agreement, it is a six-year agreement, starting in 2020-2021 and extending until 2025-2026. Fox Sports will have exclusive rights to Boise State home football games and the Mountain West Football Championship game, in addition to a complete list of men’s football and basketball games which will be broadcast each year on the various FOX Sports platforms.

“FOX Sports is pleased to add Mountain West to our list of high profile college athletic partnerships,” said FOX Sports, National Networks President Mark Silverman said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting these exceptional programs, coaches and student-athletes in the years to come.”

MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson was more than satisfied with the two agreements, noting the CBS Sports agreement: “The Mountain West is pleased to improve and strengthen our mutually beneficial association with CBS Sports. We are particularly pleased to be able to showcase our strong brand and our leading men’s football and basketball teams on CBS Sports Network and CBS Television Network. Our member institutions appreciate the commitment shown at the Conference by CBS Sports. ”

Regarding the Fox Sports deal, Thompson said, “The Mountain West is delighted to start this next cycle with FOX Sports as a new partner. This relationship allows us to be part of the growing college programming of the network and we look forward to working together to achieve mutual success. This agreement positions us well now and for the future. “

Noelle Cockett, President of Utah State University and Chair of the Mountain West Board of Directors, also spoke.

“This important partnership provides critical exposure and revenue advancements to Mountain West and its member institutions,” said Cockett in a press release. “It will contribute to the continued development of our individual athletics programs and, by extension, to our collective efforts to advance the Conference.”

A full list of media deals and what they involve can be found in the image below.