Mountain of joy for the duo after the victory in Carrington Stakes in Randwick

Collett, who won his Group 1 on Invincibella at the Tatts Tiara, had shared Cradle Mountain’s frustrations with Cunningham. The horse has a long list of veterinary bills as well as profits.

He has the Kembla Grange 1200m record from a time when he saw a topline sprinter under construction before a leg injury. Cunningham has always thought there was more to him, and he emphatically demonstrated it yesterday.

It is my first black victory. I wanted to make it last year but we didn’t make it so it’s great to do it this year at the beginning, ”said Cunningham. I always thought he was a horse that wanted seven furlongs, including a young horse, but he was just too brilliant. It is difficult to try something else if you win continuously. You don’t want to change what’s not broken. “

It was another brilliant training show from Cunningham who had tried to get Cradle Mountain to relax and follow horses the last time he returned. She admitted that this was the wrong way to ride him, which made it messy preparation, but it was the perfect result.

A return to aggressive driving for Cradle Mountain with Collett made it clear that it was not allowed to be taken over at the stands. The six-year-old never led and had a real challenger after the whistle when he scored 1-4.

“I just jammed it out of the gates and pulled the reins and went straight over there. I don’t usually do that, I’m usually not that aggressive, but I wanted them to know I was serious about leadership, “said Collett.

“We tried it quieter and drove it quieter at first, and it didn’t work, so just go back to what he knows. When I got a breather from 800 to 400, I thought, ‘We’re going to have a hard time running it down ‘. “

With the listed victory in his pocket, Cunningham Cradle Mountain will be a major company in the Apollo Stakes in three weeks.

“It was preparation for character building and the last launch was pretty deflating,” said Cunningham. “I thought I had him in really good shape, but he’s just a horse that needs to be ridden the way he was ridden today and we have to see him win again.”

“He’s back. He wasn’t really anywhere, he just wasn’t lucky. I think we’ll enjoy it today, but the Apollo is the logical step for them.”

