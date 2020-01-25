Mountain-Man Shooting Event Expands in Northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah – An event in northern Utah straight from the Old West attracts more people because of its appeal to mountain men, organizers said.

About 50 people gathered in Blacksmith Fork Canyon to participate in the state-run biathlon – an event combining cross-country skiing and marksmanship – which includes muzzle-loading pistols, the Herald Journal reported.

Many wore traditional mountain gear for the event last Saturday dubbed the Willy Wapiti Smoke Pole Biathlon at Hardware Ranch, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and populated by hundreds of elks.

The shooters ran along a snowy trail, with or without snowshoes, to five separate shooting stations. Each station had two sets of metal silhouette targets, one for traditional shooters and another at more distant distances for modern snout loaders.

Prizes such as electronic earmuffs, knives and fire starters were awarded to the best score out of 10, said Rachael Tuckett, wildlife recreation specialist with the Utah Wildlife Resources Division, who organized the event.

Prizes are also awarded for the best outfit for mountain men. The event has increased by 40% since last year.

Former Salt Lake City County Deputy Sheriff Dave Winters of Herriman, Utah, said he came to the event approximately 80 miles (129 km) north of Salt Lake City because he likes traditional weapons.

“Everything about making smoke with black powder guns – shooting black powder guns,” said Winters. “No yuppie, flat landing pistols.” But real mountain rifles – I love it. “

Alyssa Stansfield, 20, of Alpine, Utah, was one of the few competitors to score a perfect 10 on the course. She said that she has been turning muzzle loaders for over a decade.

“I love to shoot,” said Stansfield. “It’s so much fun; I don’t even know how to explain it.”