Mountain lion killed within city limits in Idaho, 60 recent sightings in the area

File; Shutterstock

CASPER, WYO – Since December 5, 2019, 60 sightings of mountain lions have been reported in the Wood River Valley, Idaho.

An adult mountain lion entered the city limits of Hailey and was noticed on Thursday, January 30. Idaho Fish and Game officers and local police responded to the report.

“Once located, the lion continued to run through many neighborhood yards, before taking refuge under a tree,” says Idaho Fish and Game. “The officers then tried to cover the lion with the help of a rubber box shot fired from a shotgun. The lion was not put off by hazing. “

“Due to the proximity of dense neighborhood homes and public schools, the decision to euthanize the lion was made in the interest of the public safety of the residents of Hailey.”

The male mountain lion was estimated at 4-5 years old.

“According to regional supervisor Craig White, we became aware of the mountain lion from a Facebook video posted earlier today. Knowing that there was a lion near local schools, especially because schools released students this afternoon, we were very concerned. “”

“The number of observations this year is worrying, especially when the reports indicate that the lions do not show what we could call normal behavior. Lions are usually shy and active at night, but reports, like we had today, are from lions that are active during the day. That is not the desired cat behavior. “”

People who see mountain lions are asked to report these observations.

“Residents are encouraged to report sightings of mountain lions to the Magic Valley Regional Office on (208) 324-4359, during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM,” says Idaho Fish and Game. “Incidents in which a person must take action to let the lion flee or go back, or mountain lion attacks on pets or people must be reported immediately to the Magic Valley Regional Office or the Blaine County Sheriff by calling 911 or not Emergency telephone line at (208) 788-5555. “