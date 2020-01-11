Mountain America Credit Union donates coats to SLC school students

Issac Avila tries on a coat, donated by Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm, at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, just in time for the expected snow this weekend. The 377 students at Title 1 school have received a new coat and 123 additional coats will be given to children from other local Title 1 schools. “Mountain America is pleased to bring hundreds of new coats to the children of Utah this winter through our support of Operation Warm,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of the credit union, in a press release prepared. “A new warm coat boosts self-esteem and helps children get to school during the cold months, which allows them to succeed academically and socially.” Operation Warm is a non-profit organization which makes coats for children in need. According to the organization’s website, every $ 20 donation provides a coat for a child in North America.

