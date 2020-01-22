Mount Pleasant facility to begin production in 2020

CLOSE Buy a photo

Governor Scott Walker and other state officials joined Foxconn Technology Group executives, including Foxconn President Terry Gou, at the Milwaukee Art Museum in 2017 to celebrate the $ 10 billion investment by FoxConn to build a billboard factory in Wisconsin that could employ up to 13,000 workers and draw up to $ 3 billion in state taxpayer subsidies. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou hopes the company’s manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant will start pumping products this year.

During a New Year’s celebration in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, Gou reportedly told Hon Hai employees: “I hope many Hon Hai colleagues will go to work in the United States to help America stimulate manufacturing and building a supply chain. ”

The comment was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The Bloomberg report added: “The founder of Foxconn has declared that the plant will be operational in 2020 and will drive his company’s vision of manufacturing components for fifth generation wireless and artificial intelligence applications, without elaborating.”

Gou resigned as president of Foxconn in June to pursue a presidential failure in Taiwan.

Foxconn previously announced plans to start producing products in 2020.

Construction of the roof and exterior of the main manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant was completed before the start of the year.

Zone I of the facility is expected to be worth approximately $ 522 million over the next year. Zone I is located north of the KR, south of Braun Road, east of Interstate 94 and west of H in Racine County.

In December, Gou went to Milwaukee for a Christmas party and told the crowd of around 500 people that he had recently met with President Donald Trump for a “business meeting”.

Trump called the Foxconn campus “ the eighth wonder of the world ” when he came to Mount Pleasant for a groundbreaking ceremony in 2018.

When Trump went to Milwaukee on January 14 for a campaign rally, he did not mention Foxconn in his speech.

